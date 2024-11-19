Stargazing, men-only retreats, vintage voyage: Top travel trends for 2025

Travel trends in 2025 are looking far from ordinary. As we venture into a world full of uncertainties—from global elections to AI advancements, Booking.com’s latest research reveals nine exciting trends that will define 2025 as the year of audacious new travel styles. From nocturnal adventures to immersive wellness retreats, 2025 is all about personal growth, deeper connections, and a dash of adventure.

To understand out how people plan to break away from the status quo, Booking.com commissioned research among more than 27,000 travelers across 33 countries and territories to present nine travel predictions which foresee 2025 being the year that ushers in new ways of experiencing the world – from millennials rethinking the airport experience to thrill-seeking boomers.

Trend 1: Noctourism – Starlit Escapes Beyond Daylight

Forget the crowds—2025 is all about chasing the night! Enter Noctourism, a rapidly growing trend where travellers trade the bustle of daytime for the magic of the midnight sky. Imagine stargazing under dark skies, watching once-in-a-lifetime celestial events, or tracking constellations in destinations free from light pollution.

A whopping 78% of Indian travellers are keen on visiting dark sky locations for an immersive astro-adventure.

Example: Picture this— a cozy cottage in the middle of a national park, where you sip hot chocolate under the shimmering stars, and all you can hear is the distant rustle of the forest.

76% are willing to travel for once-in-a-lifetime celestial events.

·69% prefer vacationing in cooler locations due to climate change concerns.

79% plan activities during cooler hours and 73% aim to reduce sun exposure.

· An appreciation for the nocturnal world is also deepening travellers’ connections with nature with 72% seeking accommodations with minimal light pollution to preserve nature.

Trend 2: Passport to Immortality – Redefining Wellness

In 2025, wellness will no longer mean a few stretches on a yoga mat. Wellness will be all about longevity, with 83% of Indian travellers seeking out retreats that promise deep revitalisation—think cryotherapy, red light therapy, and even stem cell treatments.

Example: After a rejuvenating therapy session, you take a meditative stroll through ancient forests in Bali, learning how to rejuvenate your body and mind for years to come.

79% are willing to pay for vacations focused on extending lifespan and well-being.

Deep revitalisation is top priority from body vibration therapy (78%), cryotherapy (70%), red light therapy (66%) and stem cell treatment (64%).

85% are looking for new wellness activities they can mix into their daily lives as they reconnect with a more balanced version themselves like timed coffee ingestion (56%) and IV therapy (50%).



Trend 3: AI = Alternative Itineraries – Smart Travel

With AI-powered tools, travellers will design personalised itineraries based on their specific needs and values. Whether it’s avoiding tourist traps or seeking out eco-friendly destinations, 90% of Indian travellers are using tech to find authentic, less-crowded experiences

90% of Indians will use technology to make informed decisions and find authentic experiences, to not only respect the locations they visit but contribute positively to them.

83% seek technology to find less crowded areas and 40% use apps for real-time assistance.

57% of Gen Z and 56% of Millennials would reconsider visiting over-touristed destinations.

19% will avoid tagging locations on social media to protect lesser-known destinations.



Trend 4: Multigen Megatrips – Shared Memories Across Generations

Forget inheritance—46% of Indian travellers would rather spend their savings on a multi-generational trip.

Baby boomers are funding epic trips for their children and grandchildren, valuing shared experiences over material possessions. This trend is all about bonding across ages, and 84% of Indian travellers are already embracing intergenerational travel.

Example: Picture a thrilling African safari with your grandkids or a serene trip to the Swiss Alps with your parents.

Trend 5: Boyz II Zen – Men-Only Retreats for Mental Health

There’s a new kind of wellness retreat on the rise—men-only getaways. In 2025, 79% of Indians would encourage the men in their lives to join a wellness-focused trip for personal growth, stress reduction, and mental health. These retreats aren’t just about bro-time—they’re about deepening connections, learning new skills, and improving overall well-being.

Men seek travel to improve personal growth (41%), reduce stress (35%), rest and rejuvenate (34%) and prioritise mental health benefits (39% ).

43% are looking to make new friendships and 38% looking to improve their relationship building skills with friends and family, followed by 31% considering a men-only trip to tackle feelings of loneliness.

Women are persuading the men in their lives to go on a men-only trip, with 69% encouraging their partner, 37% their friends, 30% their brother and 22% their father to put themselves first.



Trend 6: Ageless Adventures – Thrills at Any Age

Adventure doesn’t have an age limit, and 30% of baby boomers are set to prove it in 2025! From skydiving to sand surfing and even volcano boarding, boomers are taking on thrill-seeking adventures that were once thought to be reserved for the young.

Trend 7: Neuroinclusive Navigation – Travel for All

Travel is becoming more inclusive in 2025. 76% of Indian travellers agree that there should be more options for neurodivergent individuals. This trend is about creating spaces where everyone can feel comfortable, from sensory-friendly rooms at hotels to AI-powered apps that provide personalised travel information.

Example: A neurodivergent traveller finds that their hotel room in Paris has noise-cancelling headphones and calming sensory lighting—making the experience smooth and stress-free.

Trend 8: Vintage Voyaging – Sustainable Shopping While Travelling

Travel in 2025 is about making sustainable choices, and “vintage voyaging” is a prime example of this. Rather than buying new, more and more travellers are hitting second-hand stores during their trips to curate unique, eco-friendly wardrobes.

68% of Indian travellers are interested in vacation shopping during their trips than before.

78% are tightening budgets to maximise travel experiences.

62% intending to be thriftier on their trips, finding bargain hidden gems in second-hand stores.

46% find better quality and value in vintage products abroad than at home.

42% buy vintage items during their travels because they find better bargains.

Trend 9: The Gate Escape – Airport Adventures Begin Early

Forget about rushing to your gate at the last minute. In 2025, 84% of Indian travellers are looking for airports with unique experiences. Imagine sleeping pods, Michelin-star restaurants, and luxurious spas while you wait for your flight.

· 84% of Indian travellers are interested in airports with unique experiences and facilities.

63% would choose destinations based on airport amenities.

Millennials and Gen Z are particularly interested in airport features like sleep pods (38% Millennials, 34% Gen Z), spas (39% both Millennials and Gen Z) and Michelin-star restaurants (27% Millennials, 23% Gen Z).

83% believe a wider array of airport facilities would reduce travel stress and the vacation would start long before boarding the plane.

"“Travel in 2025 marks just the beginning of a more thoughtful, intentional approach to exploring the world. Travellers are no longer satisfied with traditional, cookie-cutter experiences. Instead, they’re seeking trips that defy conventions and align with their personal values – whether that’s sustainability, wellness or cultural immersion. Looking ahead, we can expect technology to further revolutionise how we plan and experience travel. The demand for responsible, regenerative travel will likely rise, pushing both travellers and the industry to rethink how we engage with the world around us," said Santosh Kumar, Country Manager for India, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Indonesia at Booking.com.