Steps to check PF balance via SMS, missed call, & more: All you must know

As an Employees Provident Fund (EPF) subscriber, you can now easily check your passbook or claim status online. You can also check your EPF balance through SMS, or a missed call.

How to check EPF balance via SMS or missed call.

Via SMS

1. Type 'EPFOHO', your UAN number, and the first three letters of your preferred language (e.g., 'ENG' for English).

2. Send to 7738299899 from your registered mobile number.

Via missed call

1. Dial 9966044425 from your registered mobile number.

2. Get your PF balance via text.

Checking your EPF passbook

The first step is registering on the unified member portal. Note that your passbook will be available six hours after registration, and any changes to your credentials will reflect on the EPFO portal after six hours as well.

Steps to Check Your EPFO Passbook:

1. Visit the [EPFO website](https://bsmedia.business-standard.comepfindia.gov.in) and click on the ‘For Employees’ section under ‘Services’ at the top of the page.

2. Click on ‘Member Passbook’ under the ‘Services’ section.

3. This will redirect you to a new page with the URL: passbook.epfindia.gov.in.

4. Enter your Universal Account Number (UAN) and password.

5. Complete the captcha and click ‘Sign In’.

6. A six-digit OTP will be sent to your Aadhaar-linked phone number.

7. Enter the OTP to access your account details.

Remember, your passbook will only display reconciled entries from the EPFO field offices.

Withdrawing money from your EPF account

EPF subscribers planning to withdraw funds from their accounts can now apply online. Ensure your UAN is activated, and the phone number linked to your UAN is operational. Additionally, make sure your details are correctly updated in the EPFO database.

Physical application

1. Composite claim form (Aadhaar):

Use this form if your Aadhaar and bank details are linked on the UAN portal.

Submit the form directly to the EPFO office without needing your employer's attestation.

2. Composite claim form (Non-Aadhaar):

If your Aadhaar and bank details are not linked, use this form.

Submit it along with your employer's attestation to the EPFO office.

Online application

The EPFO's online withdrawal option streamlines the process, saving you time.

Prerequisites:

Activate your UAN and confirm the mobile number used for UAN activation is operational.

Ensure your UAN is linked with your KYC (Aadhaar, PAN, etc.).

Steps to withdraw PF amount online:

1. Log in to the EPFO e-SEWA portal using your UAN and password.

2. Go to the ‘Online Services’ section and select ‘Claim (Form-31, 19, 10C & 10D)’.

3. Enter your bank account number for verification.

4. Confirm the Terms and Conditions and proceed for online claim.

5. Select the reason for withdrawal from the dropdown menu.

6. Enter the required details and upload necessary documents.

7. Request an OTP, which will be sent to your Aadhaar-registered mobile number.

8. Enter the OTP to submit your claim application.

Withdrawal without UAN

If you don't have a UAN, you can still withdraw your EPF using a different process:

1. Download and fill out either the Aadhaar-based or Non-Aadhaar Composite Claim Form.

2. Submit the completed form to your Regional PF Office.

3. Get your identity attested if required.

4. Wait for the processing and crediting of the amount to your registered bank account.

Conditions for EPF withdrawal

Complete withdrawal:

Upon retirement

If unemployed for over two months

Partial withdrawal:

1. Medical purposes:

Limit: Lower of six times monthly basic salary or total employee’s share plus interest.

No specific service criteria.

For treatment of self, spouse, children, or parents.

2. Marriage:

Limit: Up to 50% of employee’s EPF contribution.

Service Required: 7 years.

Applicable for self, son/daughter, brother/sister's marriage.

3. Education:

Limit: Up to 50% of employee’s EPF contribution.

Service required: 7 years.

For post-matriculation education of the account holder or their children.

4. Purchase of land or house:

For land: Up to 24 times monthly basic salary plus dearness allowance.

For house: Up to 36 times monthly basic salary plus dearness allowance.

Service required: 5 years.

5. Home loan repayment:

Limit: Least of 36 times monthly basic salary plus dearness allowance or total corpus or outstanding principal and interest.

Service required: 10 years.

6. House renovation:

Limit: Least of 12 times monthly wages and dearness allowance or employee’s contribution with interest.

Service required: 5 years.



7. Before retirement:

Limit: Up to 90% of accumulated balance with interest.

Service required: At 58 years, withdrawal is allowed before one year of retirement or superannuation.