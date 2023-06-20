Strike balance between returns, borrowers' risk profile in P2P lending

Investors can use these platforms to diversify their fixed-income portfolios. “A person who invests in debt mutual funds and other fixed-income instruments could invest a part of his money in a P2P platform. Besides diversifying his investments, this will also boost his portfolio return,” says Bhavin Patel, co-founder and CEO, LenDenClub.

Lenders can earn an attractive rate of return on these platforms. “You can earn a consistent 15-16 per cent return, which is usually not possible in other debt instruments,” says Neha Juneja, chief executive officer (CEO), IndiaP2P.