Effect of 20% TCS: Expedia to stop 'pay now' option for foreign bookings



In a statement, the company said that it will do so "given the complexity of complying to the changes". Online travel bookings platform Expedia will stop the "pay now" option on all international bookings. The platform has taken this decision in the backdrop of changes in India's tax collected at source (TCS) regime. The TCS on foreign remittances will increase to 20 per cent from July 1.



In the Budget 2023, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced raising TCS for foreign remittances under the LRS scheme from 5 per cent to 20 per cent. "Domestic bookings and international 'pay later' bookings are unaffected," it said.



While the travellers can claim a refund on this TCS when filing returns, they will have to shell out the higher upfront cost initially. TCS on remittances made under the LRS was introduced in 2020. The purpose was to monitor the remittances made and to correlate these with the income tax returns of those who made the remittances. Presently, different rates of TCS apply depending on the nature of the transaction.



Earlier, the announcement hinted that all the transactions would attract a higher TCS. But after backlash, the ministry clarified that TCS would no longer be levied on any payments made by individuals using international debit or credit cards, as long as the amount is within Rs 7 lakh per financial year. Any payment beyond the Rs 7 lakh limit will attract a TCS of 20 per cent. Any spending through a debit card, credit card, foreign currency or forex card outside India will attract a higher TCS. TCS is applicable whether the payment for the tour package is made in Indian rupees or foreign currency.