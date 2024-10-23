Study in Italy: A complete guide to fee, cost of living for Indian students

Italy is most likely on your travel list, but have you thought of it as a destination for higher education? A recent report suggests a surge in Indian student enrolments in Italy, with a projected 22.2% growth from 2023 to 2025 and a staggering 540.9% increase by 2030.

University Living's report, titled "From Enrolment to Accommodation: Unlocking Italy's Education System", was released on October 18 at the Uni-Italia @ IDOHE INDIA 2024 event at the Embassy of Italy in New Delhi. According to UL, a student housing marketplace, over 93,000 international students were enrolled in Italy in 2023, with more than 6,100 hailing from India.

What Italy offers to students

HE Antonio Bartoli, Italy’s Ambassador to India said at the event, "Italy is proud to welcome an increasing number of Indian students, who bring immense talent and diversity to our academic institutions. The 600+ courses offered in English make Italy an attractive destination for higher education."

In recent years, Indian students have been venturing beyond traditional study destinations like the US, UK, Canada, and Australia. "Italy has emerged as one of the key destinations, known for its historic universities, quality academic programmes, and cultural richness," the report noted.

"Italy provides the perfect blend of high-quality education, a rich cultural experience, and relatively lower tuition fees," said Saurabh Arora, CEO of University Living. He explained that students are drawn to Italy’s affordability compared to other global destinations.

Tuition fees and accommodation costs

For international students, particularly non-EU, tuition fees vary widely:

Public universities: €900 to €4,000 per year (undergraduate), €1,000 to €5,000 per year (master’s, PhD).

Private universities: Up to €25,000 annually for some courses.

Accommodation is another key factor, and costs also differ depending on the location:

University halls: €300 to €600 per month.

Private rentals: €500 to €1,300 per month in cities like Milan and Rome, with cheaper options in smaller towns like Messina and Naples.

Top universities in Italy

Some of the top universities attracting international students include:

1. University of Bologna – 84,242 students, with 6,092 international students.

2. Sapienza University of Rome – 110,108 students, including 7,130 international students.

3. Polytechnic University of Milan – 46,922 students, with 9,821 international students.

4. University of Florence – 53,056 students, with 2,823 international students.

5. University of Naples – 73,553 students, with 6,301 international students.

In total, Italy has approximately 2.2 million university students, with around 93,000 being international students.

Courses and popular programmes

Italy offers a wide range of courses in English, spanning various fields, including:

Arts

Fashion

Humanities

Engineering

Sciences

There are over 140 bachelor's programmes and 450 master’s programmes taught in English. Some popular courses among international students include:

Bachelor in Fashion Art Direction

Master in Automobile Design

Masters in Economics

Bachelor of Arts in Tourism Management

Pros of studying in Italy

Italy offers numerous benefits to international students, especially those from India:

Affordable education: Public universities offer lower tuition fees compared to many Western countries.

English-taught programmes: Over 600 courses are taught in English, reducing language barriers for non-Italian speakers.

Scholarships and financial aid: Italy provides scholarships like the MAECI and Invest Your Talent in Italy, along with university-specific scholarships.

Cultural exposure: With its rich history, art, and festivals, students can immerse themselves in Italy’s vibrant culture.

International student support: Italy has been enhancing support systems, such as orientation programmes, accommodation assistance, and community integration for foreign students.

Scholarship opportunities for Indian students

Various scholarships help make education in Italy more accessible:

MAECI Scholarships: For international students, offering tuition waivers and a monthly allowance of €900.

Invest Your Talent in Italy: Open to talented students, providing a monthly stipend of up to €1,000.

University of Bologna’s Unibo Action 1&2: Grants up to €11,000 annually.

Politecnico di Milano’s merit-based scholarships: Cover living expenses of up to €10,000 per year.

Regional scholarships are also available, based on financial need and academic merit, with stipends ranging from €2,000 to €5,000 per year.

Challenges for international students

While Italy offers many benefits, there are also challenges:

Language barriers: While many courses are in English, daily life and certain administrative tasks still require Italian language proficiency.

Accommodation shortages: Major cities such as Milan, Rome, and Florence experience a high demand for student housing, leading to increased rental prices and limited availability.

Bureaucratic delays: Securing visas and completing the necessary paperwork can be time-consuming, potentially disrupting academic plans.

Financial strain: Though tuition is affordable, cities like Milan and Rome have high living costs, which can be a burden for international students.

Cost of living in Italy

Students must consider the cost of living in addition to tuition fees. Annual expenses vary depending on the city:

Accommodation: €5,400 (42.6% of total expenses).

Food: €3,600.

Utilities and transport: €570 for health insurance and €1,200 for transportation.

Living expenses by city

Costs vary across Italy’s major cities:

Milan: €800 to €1,300 for rent.

Rome: €700 to €1,200.

Florence: €600 to €1,000.

Naples: €400 to €800.

Overall, accommodation tends to be the largest expense, making up around 42.6% of the total average cost for students. This is followed by food and miscellaneous expenses.

Career prospects post-graduation

Finding employment after completing studies in Italy can be difficult for non-EU graduates, mainly due to visa requirements and competition in the job market. However, Italy’s internationalisation efforts, which include support for foreign students, scholarships, and internships, are focused on improving career prospects.

Demand for student housing

High demand for student accommodation in cities like Milan, Rome, and Florence has led to a shortage of affordable housing, the University Living report noted. The provision of student beds is relatively low, with around 44,000 beds available in public universities and 37,700 in private institutions. The overall student bed provision rate is just 2.4%, far behind other countries like the UK (27%).

Types of accommodation

There are various accommodation options for international students in Italy:

University residences: €300 to €600 per month, chosen by around 30% of students.

Private rentals: €500 to €1,300 per month, preferred by around 60% of students.

Homestays: €265 to €1,500 per month, offering cultural immersion but chosen by only 10% of students.

Health insurance

Health insurance is mandatory for non-EU students in Italy. Students can opt for:

Private health insurance: €100 to €300 per year, depending on coverage.

National Health Service (SSN): €700 per calendar year, providing comprehensive coverage.

Bureaucratic challenges

Students often face bureaucratic challenges such as:

Visa and permit delays: The process for obtaining a student visa or permit can be time-consuming, leading to potential disruptions.

Complex paperwork: International students may find the administrative process for enrolling in universities, getting accommodation, or renewing visas burdensome.