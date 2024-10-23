RBI expands alert list, names 13 unauthorised forex trading platforms

Growline grow-line.org

Think Markets thinkmarkets.com

Smart Prop Trader www.smartproptrader.com

FundedNext www.fundednext.com

Weltrade www.weltrade.com

FreshForex www.freshforex.com

FX Road www.fxroad.com

DBG Markets www.dbgmarketsglobal.com

Plusonetrade www.plusonetrade.com

The RBI warned that the absence of an entity from the list should not be taken as an indication of its authorisation. RBI advised checking the status from the list of authorised persons and electronic trading platforms.

In April, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had raised concerns over unauthorised forex trading platforms and asked banks to maintain vigil against such illegal activities.

In 2022, RBI warned against misleading advertisements promoting unauthorised ETPs that offer forex trading services to Indian residents. These advertisements were found on various online platforms, including social media, search engines, OTT platforms, gaming applications, and more.

FAQ on forex transactions

Can a resident person undertake forex transaction?



Resident persons are permitted to undertake forex transactions only with authorised persons and for permitted purposes, in terms of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA).

Can a resident person undertake forex transactions on internet / electronic trading portals?

Permitted forex transactions executed electronically should be undertaken only on ETPs authorised for the purpose by the RBI or on recognised stock exchanges (NSE, BSE and MSE) as per the terms and conditions specified by RBI from time to time. As per FEMA, resident persons are not permitted to undertake forex transactions on unauthorised ETPs.

Resident persons undertaking forex transactions on unauthorised ETPs shall render themselves liable for penal action under FEMA.