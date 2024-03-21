Summer fashion style goes comfortable, environmentally sustainable

Indians are setting up their wardrobe for the summer, pulling out their light cotton, linen and khadi clothes. It is time to be “eco-conscious” in what you wear, say fashion designers and industry executives.

Cotton, khadi, silk blends and linens are in vogue, taking new forms in jackets, capes, saris and lehenga tops. “In 2024, India's sustainable fashion scene is set for a transformative and eco-conscious summer. With a rising awareness among consumers about sustainability issues, driven by initiatives such as Make in India, the country is witnessing a significant shift towards environmentally friendly practices,” says Sanjay Gupta, vice chancellor, World University of Design, a private institute in Sonipat, Haryana. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel







ALSO READ: Fashion, grocery to capture 2/3rd of e-commerce by 2027: Falguni Nayar Choose clothes made from sustainable fabrics like linen and pure cotton when shopping for your summer wardrobe, says Sanjay Nigam, founder of Fashion Entrepreneur Fund. “It isn't just about style; it's about being mindful of our planet. Many individuals opt for these materials because they contribute to environmental preservation. There is an increasing focus on eco-friendly materials, ethical production practices, and recycling/upcycling,” he says.

Natural fibres like linen and cotton are eco-friendly and cotton “offer exceptional comfort” in hot weather. “They keep us cool and stylish without compromising our environmental values. Although they may require a bit more care than synthetic fabrics, their durability, comfort, and eco-friendly qualities make them an excellent choice," he says.



Clothing brands that have sustainable products include 11/11, The Pot Plant, Red Sister Blue, Bunosilo, Runaway Bicycle, Brass Tacks, Metaphor Racha. Well-known linen clothing brands include Kaveri, Linen Club, Cotton World and BharatSthali.

Linen is the lightest fabric to wear in summer, for it is comfortable and absorbs sweat, says Raj Sarthak Nigam, co-founder of FEF India Fashion Awards and strategist Fashion Entrepreneur Fund. “Most people live under the notion that moving towards eco-friendly and sustainable choices means spending more money, I think otherwise. Consciously choosing sustainable fabric garments does not necessarily have to burn a hole in someone’s pocket. They’re breathable and hold moisture absorbing properties,” he says.

“Contrary to expectations, Cantabil isn't new to linens,” says Deepak Bansal, director of the affordable clothing company. The company is “diving into” linen blends, focusing on men's shirts. It has half-sleeve casual shirts in cotton linen blend, full-sleeve shirts and a men’s casual trouser in cotton linen blend. For women, the company has a long tunic and a kurti in a poly linen blend.

Key styles at the Summer Somewhere brand include a slinky satin red slip dress, a linen coordinated set that can be worn in different ways, and a pastel dip-dyed ruched dress. “Our brand's styles are made from 100 per cent natural fibres that have low impact on the planet. We only use Azo free dyes (low impact dyes) that do not contain carcinogenic compounds,” says a spokesperson for the company.



Khadi, the hand-spun fabric worn by Indian politicians, is comfortable to wear in summer. Consumers who are environmentally conscious wear it like denim jeans or as a lehenga. “My first brush with khadi products was at the Gramodyog Bhavan in Connaught Place (in central Delhi) many years ago. I heard that what goes on your body is as important as what goes into it, so I became a conscious consumer and went back to our textile roots. It’s a myth that khadi is uncomfortable and coarse,” says Gaurangi Singh, a yoga expert who lives in the national capital.





ALSO READ: NBCC gets Rs 218 crore order from National Institute of Fashion Technology Indian fashion brand KAZO’s SS’24 collection for summer comprises linen shirts, trousers made from nylon and poly blend, and cotton blended dresses. “We have curated a color palette that reflects the essence of nature, including earthy tones, soft pastels, and vibrant hues. These colours complement the natural fabrics we have used, creating a harmonious and eco-conscious collection,” says Deepak Aggarwal, founder and chief executive officer of KAZO.



UNIQLO, the Japanese brand, has linen shirts priced between Rs 2,490 and Rs 2,990 and pants and jumpsuits between Rs 1,990 and Rs 3,990. According to a company spokesperson, “Beyond mere style, customers are now also seeking comfort and convenience. For summer, colours that add a sense of lightness and freshness to hot days are proving popular, including hues of beige, pink, blue, and green.”

For women the style in spring and summer is natural fabrics of soft, muted pastel shades like lavender, mint green, and baby blue. Flowy silhouettes, floral prints, and boho-inspired elements such as fringe and crochet. Geometric prints, tropical motifs, and abstract designs add a playful and vibrant touch to summer wardrobe. The fusion of athletic wear with casual and everyday clothing continues to be popular, offering comfort and style for various occasions. Dramatic sleeves including puff sleeves, bell sleeves, and exaggerated ruffles add flair and femininity to tops and dresses. Light and airy sheer fabrics like chiffon and organza add a delicate and ethereal quality to summer outfits. Clean lines, simple shapes, and monochromatic color schemes create chic and timeless looks suitable for the warmer seasons.