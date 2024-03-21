Banks to remain open on March 31 despite Easter Sunday: Here's why

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced that all agency banks involved in government transactions will remain open on March 31, 2024. This decision coincides with Easter Sunday, a significant celebration for the Christian community. However, the RBI's directive comes in response to the Centre's request to ensure all governmental receipts and payments are accounted for within the financial year 2023-24.

Reasons for remaining open

The closure of banks on a Sunday, especially when it aligns with the conclusion of the financial year, poses a challenge for the finalisation of government accounts. The RBI's decision aims to prevent any potential delays in processing critical financial transactions, ensuring a smooth transition into the new financial year. This step aims at maintaining fiscal discipline and preventing the accumulation of transaction backlogs.

Role and function of agency banks

Agency banks, appointed by the RBI, handle government-related financial operations. This network includes a blend of public and private sector banks, alongside a foreign bank, ensuring extensive coverage and accessibility for governmental transactions. These institutions ensure seamless execution of payments and receipts across various government departments.

Banks open for business on March 31

The RBI has designated 33 agency banks to remain operational on this significant date. This list comprises 12 public sector banks, including prominent names such as the State Bank of India (SBI) and the Bank of Baroda (BoB), alongside 20 private sector banks, with HDFC Bank Ltd and ICICI Bank Ltd among them. Additionally, DBS Bank India Ltd. represents the sole foreign bank in this arrangement. These banks are set to provide full services on March 31.

Public Sector Banks

1. Bank of Baroda

2. Bank of India

3. Bank of Maharashtra

4. Canara Bank

5. Central Bank of India

6. Indian Bank

7. Indian Overseas Bank

8. Punjab and Sind Bank

9. Punjab National Bank

10. State Bank of India

11. UCO Bank

12. Union Bank of India

Private Sector Banks

13. Axis Bank Ltd

14. City Union Bank Ltd

15. DCB Bank Ltd

16. Federal Bank Ltd

17. HDFC Bank Ltd

18. ICICI Bank Ltd

19. IDBI Bank Ltd

20. IDFC FIRST Bank Ltd

21. IndusInd Bank Ltd

22. Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd

23. Karnataka Bank Ltd

24. Karur Vysya Bank Ltd

25. Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

26. RBL Bank Ltd

27. South Indian Bank Ltd

28. Yes Bank Ltd

29. Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd

30. Bandhan Bank Ltd

31. CSB Bank Ltd

32. Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd

Foreign banks

33. DBS Bank India Limited