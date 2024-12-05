Philippines launches e-Visa for Indians, enabling faster travel processing

Planning to visit the Philippines? Indians can now apply for an e-visa, following an announcement last week by the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

The rollout of the e-visa system has been in development since 2019, with collaboration between the DFA, the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), and the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA). Initially tested in 2021, the system allowed limited access for select nationalities and visa types during its pilot phase. By 2023, plans to expand its scope were confirmed, though full activation in India experienced delays.

After beta testing in August 2023, the e-visa system became fully operational on October 28,2024 at the Philippine Embassy in New Delhi, along with consulates in Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai.

By the end of October 2024, 7,259 e-visas had been issued, according to a DFA press release.

“We welcome the announcement of the Department of Foreign Affairs on the full automation of the electronic visa system for India. This is something the administration has been working on for some time. We greatly appreciate the efforts to launch this, especially since we’re looking at India as a very robust outbound market for the Philippines,” said Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco in an interview with Philippines News Agency (PNA).

"Local destinations are prepared to host more Indian tourists," she added.

Data released by Philippine DFA shows that in 2023

< South Korea remained the top source of international visitors, accounting for 1,439,336 arrivals.

< The United States followed with 903,299 tourists, comprising 16.57% of arrivals.

< Japan ranked third with 305,580 visitors, or 5.61%.

< Australia and China came next, with 266,551 (4.89%) and 263,836 (4.84%) tourists, respectively.

< Other top markets included Canada, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Malaysia.

The Philippines is now focused on increasing arrivals from India. An India-based consultancy firm, Nangia NXT, projects that Indian outbound travel will rise significantly, generating $55.39 billion in tourist receipts by 2034. The number of Indian tourists is expected to reach 50 million annually by 2030.

“We are very eager to open up the doors to the Indian market,” Secretary Frasco said, adding that talks with the Indian government have been ongoing since 2023 to boost connectivity through this e-visa initiative and by exploring options for additional flights to the Philippines, PNA reported.

How to apply for Philippines e-visa

1. Access the official e-visa portal: Visit https://evisa.gov.ph/ to begin your application.

2. Create an account: Register with a valid email address and set a password to access the application form.

3. Complete the application form: Provide personal details, passport information, travel plans, and the purpose of your visit.

4. Upload necessary documents: Prepare digital copies of the following:

A passport-sized photograph.

The bio-data page of your passport.

Proof of accommodation in the Philippines.

A return or onward travel ticket.

Evidence of sufficient funds for your stay.

5. Pay the visa fee: Fees can be paid online via direct bank transfer. Ensure the payment is completed within 48 hours of application submission to avoid delays.

6. Submit the application: After filling in all details and uploading documents, submit your application for processing.

7. Await processing: Processing times may vary. Monitor your email for updates or requests for additional information.

8. Receive and print your e-visa: Once approved, download and print your e-visa. Carry a physical copy during your travels.

The visa fees are as follows:

Single-entry visa (valid for 3 months): Approximately Rs 3,520.

Multiple-entry visa (valid for 6 months): Approximately Rs 7,040.

Multiple-entry visa (valid for 1 year): Approximately Rs 10,560.