Taking a loan against life insurance policy is quicker, simpler, cheaper

There are new regulations on insurance policies’ surrender value, the amount paid by an insurance company when a customer ends a policy before maturity. A life insurance policy’s value will decrease if it is surrendered within three years. It will increase if the policy is surrendered between the fourth and seventh years, according to guidelines released by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority. But if you need funds, there's no need to surrender a policy but can avail of a loan against it.

In insurance, long-term vision is key. Substantial benefits typically accrue after 20-30 years of investment. That is why insurers recommend taking a loan against a life insurance policy instead of surrendering it.



Loan against life insurance





A life insurance loan is a financial agreement between a borrower and a lender. Lending institutions provide loans based on surrender values and to be repaid within a specified tenure. "If an individual owns a traditional life insurance policy with a savings component, such as endowment plans or money-back plans, they can utilise it to obtain a loan for various financial purposes," says Vignesh Shahane, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of Ageas Federal Life Insurance.

Non-banking financial companies (NBFC) and life insurance companies offer such loans. "However, it's essential to recognise that loans may not be accessible for all types of insurance policies. Term insurance plans, as they solely provide a death benefit and lack cash value, are ineligible. Similarly, ULIPs may also not qualify due to their returns being tied to the stock market," says Shahane, referring to unit linked insurance plans.



It would be better to approach your insurer for a loan against life insurance policy. "Banks will give you a slightly lesser amount compared to the insurer itself. Banks and NBFC may also charge you a slightly higher rate. Banks usually offer loans against life insurance policies in the form of an overdraft facility via the current account," says Ajay Pruthi, founder of plnr.in and a Sebi-registered investment advisor.

"Policyholders facing frequent cash flow mismatches can consider the overdraft facility to meet their cash flow requirements," says Sahil Arora, chief business officer (unsecured loans) at Paisabazaar Banks.

Advantage

Loans against a life insurance policy incur interest based on premiums paid and paid how many times. "The interest rate is lower than a personal loan. It's usually in the range of 9-9.50 per cent, compared to personal loans, which are 12 per cent and more," says Rajesh Krishnan, chief operations & customer experience officer at Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance.







A loan against can go up to 90 per cent of the surrender value of the policy used as collateral. "Individuals with low credit scores can still qualify for a loan against an insurance policy since credit checks are not required. A loan against a life insurance policy is processed and disbursed much faster since no checking or scrutiny is involved," says Krishnan.

The application process for a loan against an insurance policy is simpler and most policyholders get loans in four to seven days.

"There is an advantage to flexible repayment terms as well. You can only pay interest, but in principle, you can pay at any point in time. Of course, it's always good to pay the principal as soon as possible. Your interest will be reduced as a result," says Pruthi.



Disadvantage

The disadvantage is the loan amount will be small in the initial years of a policy. It may take years for a policyholder to accumulate significant cash value/surrender value, limiting the amount that can be borrowed.

Around 80-90 per cent of the surrender value of a policy is the loan amount a policyholder can avail of. For late payments or default, lenders and insurance companies may levy a penal rate on the unpaid EMIs or interest. "Lenders and insurance companies can also use the surrendered value of the insurance policy to recover the unpaid loan amount, interest, and charges," says Arora.



Krishnan says, "Uncertainties in cash flows can make it challenging to meet bank loan obligations, potentially leading to default. However, with a loan against your policy, defaulting won't negatively impact your credit score. In the worst-case scenario of inability to repay, surrendering the policy later becomes an option, essentially deferring the policy's surrender."

Advice

Explore alternatives before opting for a loan against your life insurance policy. "Withdraw from debt instruments like FDs (fixed deposits) or debt mutual funds instead. Even if it means withdrawing from equities, it's better than taking a loan," says Pruthi.





Life insurance returns are around 5-6 per cent, but it can drop to 2 per cent with an 8-9 per cent interest rate on the loan. "If there are no assets to liquidate, there's no other choice, these options are still better than a personal loan," says Pruthi.



A life insurance policy is for the financial security of dependents, so taking a loan against it hurts the purpose. "Instead, policyholders should (first) explore loans against other assets like gold loans, mutual funds, stocks and bonds or property," says. Arora.

Read the fine print when you take a loan against insurance. "Availing a loan against your life insurance policy can be convenient, and the loan amount can get disbursed rather easily. But, it is advised that you pay your premiums on time and purchase a term insurance policy to offer a financial safety net for your family as well," says Naval Goel, CEO of PolicyX.



