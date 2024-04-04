Counselling to caring: What it takes to be in good health mentally

More than 50 per cent of the youth (aged 18 to 24) in India have poor mental health, according to a report by Sapien Labs Centre for the Human Brain and Mind. Poor employee mental health costs Indian companies $14 billion annually as it leads to absenteeism, attrition and other problems, said a Deloitte survey of 4,000 workers in 2022. One out of every eight individuals in the world suffers from depression, according to an estimate by the World Health Organization two years ago.

"The core of mental health is flexibility," says Dr Ramani Durvasula, a clinical psychologist in Los Angeles, in an Instagram message. "It's almost like physical health – let's say a physically fit person has flexibility in muscles and joints, a mentally healthy person has flexibility in their psyche and has adaptability. Mentally healthy people have extraordinary flexibility, no matter what trauma they have gone through, they are resilient."







ALSO READ: Despite mental health benefits, over 50% women quit exercising: Study Dr Rajeev Sharma, vice-president for medical affairs at online pharmacist Tata 1mg, says: “We've witnessed a notable increase in requests for mental health assistance, both from leading corporations and individual retail customers. This surge has intensified following the Covid-19 pandemic, as individuals grapple with heightened stress levels in their daily lives”

Mental illness “signs include panic attacks characterised by palpitations, sweating, shortness of breath, sudden and intense fear, chest pain or discomfort, trembling, nausea, chills or hot flushes. Or changes in sleep pattern, insomnia, excessive daytime sleepiness, fatigue, irritability, waking up frequently or mood changes,” says Sharma.



says Dr Samir Parikh, chairperson of Fortis National Mental Health Program. A family physician would decide the expert a person needs to contact next. The family general physician could be the first expert you may contact to discuss mental health with. "I am of the opinion that the primary family physician needs to be empowered a lot more. I don't think we have the kind of experts in terms of ratio to population that every person in the first episode of depression should rush to a psychiatrist... that's not a doable thing," Dr Samir Parikh, chairperson of Fortis National Mental Health Program.

Sakshi Kashyap, a work-at-home professional, has a 15-year-old daughter who is using counselling to treat her bipolar disorder. “It is Rs 2,500 for a 45-minute-long session with a clinical psychologist. The fee is the same, whether it is online or offline. The consultations are better offline but online tends to be more convenient and works for us now that we have met the expert in person several times and they know my daughter really well,” says Kashyap.



“It's an ongoing process with consultations once every week or once every fortnight running into several months,” she says.





ALSO READ: You can now get cashless insurance for inpatient mental health care A combination of therapies, resources and lifestyle changes are used to treat mental illness. Psychotherapy, which is also known as talk therapy or counselling, involves conversations between a trained mental health professional and an individual or group. Support groups or therapy sessions provide a platform to connect with others who have experienced mental health challenges. These groups offer a sense of community, understanding and the opportunity to share coping strategies. Antidepressants, anti-anxiety medications and mood stabilisers are among the commonly prescribed medications. Complementary treatment such as acupuncture, yoga, or music therapy may also be used alongside traditional treatments.



Mind coach Gita Nath says she starts a “transformative journey” for her clients by listening to them and probing what is causing discomfort and pain. “I gradually direct them to question their limiting beliefs, become mindful of the triggers and take the first step on the path of transformation. Gradually but definitely, they are able to rewire their mind, lead purposeful and happier lives,” she says.

Zehra Quereshi, a homemaker, made her 18-year-old son forgo social media after he showed signs of anxiety and depression. “Constantly consuming information about other people’s lives may cause someone to compare themselves and promote feelings of low self-worth, which increases feelings of anxiety and depression.” The counsellor advised her son to go for a digital detox therapy which involved keeping the phone away and turning off notifications when he is resting or meeting friends.



Rishab Rishiraj Sharma, a sitar artist and a disciple of Pandit Ravi Shankar, believes music is healing and used his platform to raise awareness and funds for mental health organisations. Sharma and ‘Sitar for Mental Health’ concerts held shows in India, the United States, Canada, and South America last year.

Dr Sonia Puar, a clinical psychologist at the Center For Child And Adolescent Well Being (CCAW) in Delhi, says “curative therapies” like dance, music and art are used to treat mood disorders such as depression and anxiety. “These have been found to be very effective because they help the child to engage in something and they are mindfully occupied, which is therapeutic in itself. So dancing is effective because it helps them to move their body, get a better sense of themselves,” she says.