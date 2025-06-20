Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Tata AIA launches 2 new funds for wealth creation, insurance cover

Tata AIA launches 2 new funds for wealth creation, insurance cover

ULIP funds will tap high-performing stocks while serving retirement goals of investors

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 4:42 PM IST
Tata AIA Life Insurance has launched two new equity-linked funds (ULIP) under its unit-linked insurance plans (ULIPs). Top 200 Alpha 30 Index Fund and Top 200 Alpha 30 Index Pension Fund will be available from June 23 to June 30, 2025, at an issue price of Rs 10 per unit.
 
Both funds are meant for wealth creation and retirement planning while offering life insurance protection under various Tata AIA insurance products, said the company.
 

1. Top 200 Alpha 30 Index Fund

 
It is meant for individuals looking to create wealth while providing insurance cover to their families. The fund is benchmarked to the Nifty 200 Alpha 30 Index, which includes 30 high-performing stocks known to generate excess returns (alpha) over the market.
 

2. Top 200 Alpha 30 Index Pension Fund

 
It will build a robust retirement corpus and is available through Tata AIA’s Smart Pension Secure Plan.
 
Both funds have the following asset allocation:
 
80 per cent to 100 per cent in equity and equity-related instruments
 
Zero per cent to 20 per cent in cash and money market securities
 

Features for investors

 
Access to Alpha Stocks: Focus on companies with a strong track record of outperforming the market.
 
Life insurance: Investors get insurance cover along with market-linked returns.
 
Long-term wealth Focus: Ideal for financial goals that span several years, like retirement.
 
Strategic diversification: Exposure to multiple sectors with a data-driven stock selection process.
 
“The new funds are positioned to capitalise on India’s strong economic fundamentals and rising consumption,” said Harshad Patil, Chief Investment Officer, Tata AIA Life Insurance. “We are combining life cover with high-growth equity exposure, giving customers both financial protection and investment growth.”
 

Tata AIA funds’ performance

 
Top 200 Fund: 32.3 per cent CAGR in five years
 
Multi-Cap Fund: 31.4 per cent
 
India Consumption Fund: 30.4 per cent
 
Notably, 99.93 per cent of Tata AIA's fund assets under management are rated 4 or 5 stars by Morningstar, much higher than the industry average of less than 30 per cent.
 

How to invest?

Investors can access these funds through select Tata AIA life insurance products such as:
 
Param Raksha Life Growth+ / Pro / Maxima+
 
Pro Fit
 
Shubh Muhurat
 
Shubh Fortune

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

