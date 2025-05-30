Tata Digital inks Rs 1 cr/month office lease deal in Mumbai's Lower Parel

In one of the largest office lease deals in Mumbai, Tata Digital has signed a licensing agreement with One International Center for a premium office space in Lower Parel with a monthly rent of Rs 1.05 crore.

The agreement, registered on March 17, covers a total chargeable area of 58,668 sq. ft. spread across the 15th, 16th, and 17th floors of Tower 1 at One International Centre, Lower Parel, Mumbai, as per the lease deal accessed by CRE Matrix - a real estate data analytics firm.

The starting monthly rent for the Grade-A commercial space is Rs 1,05,60,235, translating to a rate of Rs 180 per sq. ft, noted CRE Matrix.

Tata Digital has provided a security deposit of Rs 7.07 crore, as part of the 5-year (60-month) lease agreement.

The license period officially begins on February 1, 2025, with rent obligations commencing from July 16, 2025—indicating a rent-free fit-out period of approximately five and a half months.

The leased premises come with 49 dedicated car parking slots.

Here are the deal details:

License Period:- 60 Months

License Commencement Date:- 1st Feb 2025

License Fee Commencement Date:- 16th July 2025

Rent Free Period:- From 1st Feb 2025 to 15th July 2025

Rent Escalation:- 5% every year

CAM Charges:- ₹ 21 per sq. ft. per month (constant throughout the term)

Additional Car Park Charges:- 10,000 per park per month

The lease was executed with One International Centre Pvt Ltd on March 17, 2025, and includes a monthly rent of Rs 1.05 crore and a security deposit of ₹7.07 crore, translating into an estimated total lease value of over Rs 635 crore over five years.

In February 2025, Protean eGov Technologies leased a 68,021 sq ft office space at One International Center too. The five-year lease, facilitated by Colliers India, is priced at Rs 185 per sq ft per month, amounting to approximately Rs 1.26 crore in monthly rent. This new office will accommodate over 600 employees and support the company's expansion in digital public infrastructure.