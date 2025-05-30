Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Tata Digital inks Rs 1 cr/month office lease deal in Mumbai's Lower Parel

Tata Digital inks Rs 1 cr/month office lease deal in Mumbai's Lower Parel

Tata Digital signed the lease with One International Centre on March 17, 2025, agreeing to pay Rs 1.05 crore in monthly rent and Rs 7.07 crore as a security deposit. The rent works out to roughly Rs

1internationalcentrlf
The leased premises come with 49 dedicated car parking slots.
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 6:00 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
 In one of the largest office lease deals in Mumbai, Tata Digital  has signed a licensing agreement with One International Center for a premium office space in Lower Parel with a monthly rent of Rs 1.05 crore.
 
The agreement, registered on March 17, covers a total chargeable area of 58,668 sq. ft. spread across the 15th, 16th, and 17th floors of Tower 1 at One International Centre, Lower Parel, Mumbai, as per the lease deal accessed by CRE Matrix - a real estate data analytics firm.
 
The starting monthly rent for the Grade-A commercial space is Rs 1,05,60,235, translating to a rate of Rs 180 per sq. ft, noted CRE Matrix.
 
 Tata Digital has provided a security deposit of Rs 7.07 crore, as part of the 5-year (60-month) lease agreement.
 
The license period officially begins on February 1, 2025, with rent obligations commencing from July 16, 2025—indicating a rent-free fit-out period of approximately five and a half months. 
 
The leased premises come with 49 dedicated car parking slots.
 
Here are the deal details: 
  • License Period:- 60 Months
  • License Commencement Date:- 1st Feb 2025
  • License Fee Commencement Date:- 16th July 2025
  • Rent Free Period:- From 1st Feb 2025 to 15th July 2025
  • Rent Escalation:- 5% every year
  • CAM Charges:- ₹ 21 per sq. ft. per month (constant throughout the term)
  • Additional Car Park Charges:- 10,000 per park per month 
  • The lease was executed with One International Centre Pvt Ltd on March 17, 2025, and includes a monthly rent of Rs 1.05 crore and a security deposit of ₹7.07 crore, translating into an estimated total lease value of over Rs 635 crore over five years.
In February 2025, Protean eGov Technologies  leased a 68,021 sq ft office space at One International Center too. The five-year lease, facilitated by Colliers India, is priced at Rs 185 per sq ft per month, amounting to approximately Rs 1.26 crore in monthly rent. This new office will accommodate over 600 employees and support the company's expansion in digital public infrastructure.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Can you switch tax regimes? rules for salaried and business taxpayers

170% surge in demand: Indians are ditching jewellery for gold ETFs in 2025

AskDISHA 2.0: Book, cancel, track train & refunds with IRCTC's new AI

Premium

Services sector funds: Hold in satellite portfolio if risk appetite permits

Premium

Choose loan-against-property for higher amount, low rates, flexible end-use

Topics :Real Estate

First Published: May 30 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story