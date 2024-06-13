Tax law requires you to report income, assets abroad: What you must do

Failure to disclose foreign shares and other overseas assets in your Income Tax return (ITR) could lead to penalties or even jail. Indian law requires resident individuals who hold specified foreign assets (FA) at any time during the relevant accounting period to file ITR.

"Reporting of foreign assets in the tax return is essential and should not be ignored. The Income Tax Department can issue a notice for up to 17 years if you underreport or fail to report your foreign assets or income," says Ankit Jain, partner, Ved Jain & Associates.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp



Individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) classified as residents and ordinary residents should report their foreign income, assets, accounts, and shares in the Foreign Asset Schedule of ITR forms, regardless of whether the income is taxable in India or not.

Foreign assets





ALSO READ: Switched jobs? Align multiple Form 16s for accurate income tax filing "Section 139(1) mandates the filing of Income Tax returns for residents holding overseas assets as beneficial owners, or as signing authorities on accounts located abroad and also applies to those who are beneficiaries of assets located outside India," says Pallav Pradyumn Narang, partner, CNK. Non-resident or taxpayers who are not ordinarily residents are exempt from reporting their overseas assets in the ITR.



In the ITR form, details of foreign assets and income to be furnished by the taxpayer can be broadly categorised into bank accounts (depository and custodial accounts), equity, and debt instruments. "Also insurance and annuity contracts, financial interest in any foreign entity, immovable properties and other capital assets, assets and income held in trust, signing authority for any account, and any other income derived from such foreign assets," says Rony Oommen John, advocate on record at the Supreme Court.

"The income earned from such assets or any other foreign source also needs to be furnished in Schedule FA, along with the reference to the relevant schedule in ITR where the taxable part of such income is declared," says S R Patnaik, partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas,



The name of the country where the asset is held, the foreign entity, its address, details of the account number, date of investment or account opening, nature of interest, initial value, peak value, closing value of investment, and amount paid or received has to be furnished.

Accounting period for reporting

Details of foreign assets must be furnished according to the calendar year, which is what most countries follow for tax assessments (India follows an April to March financial year). "For instance, in Schedule FA in ITR for assessment year (AY) 2024–25 details of foreign assets and income from foreign sources about the period starting from January 1, 2023, and ending on December 31, 2023 need to be furnished," says Patnaik.



The income of a minor child may be clubbed with that of parents at when they file tax returns. "If the minor has earned his income due to his own manual work or by applying his own skills, his ITR will be filed by his parents as a representative assessee. In either scenario, details of foreign assets held by such minors should be duly reported in the relevant ITR in Schedule FA," says Patnaik.





ALSO READ: Fix mismatches between Form 26AS and 16 before income tax filing "The assessees are liable to make the disclosure in their ITR of the foreign assets held in the name of their minor children. Remember that non-disclosure penalties are applicable in cases where foreign assets are held by minor children as well," says Alay Razvi, partner, Accord Juris.



Under the provisions of the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015, failure to furnish ITR or failure to furnish information or giving inaccurate details in respect of foreign assets or foreign income in Schedule FA can lead to a penalty of Rs 10 lakh and even imprisonment for a period of six months and up to seven years. "The monetary penalty shall not be levied in respect of one or more foreign bank accounts if the aggregate balance does not exceed a value equivalent to Rs 5 lakh at any time during the financial year," says Patnaik.



Take advice



If you have foreign assets, take professional advice on filing taxes. "Although the said assets have been duly reported in Schedule FA, Schedule AL does not specifically provide any relief to the taxpayers from disclosing them again in Schedule AL. Thus, even if the details of foreign assets have been reported in Schedule FA, they must again be reported in Schedule AL provided that the taxpayer's total income exceeds Rs 50 lakhs," says Suresh Surana, founder, RSM India.





ALSO READ: Income tax calendar for May 2024: Check out full list of deadlines Schedule AL (assets-liabilities) in ITR Forms 2 and 3 requires individuals or HUF to report the value of their assets and liabilities (in India and abroad) if their total income exceeds Rs 50 lakh. There is a slight overlap in the reporting requirements of the two schedules. Each serves separate purposes, details of foreign assets should be reported in Schedule AL, even if they have been declared in Schedule FA.



Reporting in Schedule FA should be made after converting the investment and income into Indian currency. The foreign currency should be converted into Indian rupees using the telegraphic transfer buying rate, which is used by the State Bank of India. "It is important that salaried employees who are holding ESOPs in foreign companies are also required to fill out Schedule FA and provide details of the shares / stocks held by them," says Surana.





Information to given in Schedule FA of ITR form: Failure to declare foreign assets revokes your right to claim relief under the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement. For a person resident in India, all his income, whether earned in India or abroad, is taxable in India. Income from US stocks, including dividends and capital gains, is taxable in India. "Dividends are taxed according to applicable slab rates of the individual, whereas capital gains are taxed based on the holding period. If any taxes are deducted or payable in the US, credit of such taxes will be available in the tax return. One needs to file Form 67 before filing of tax return to claim the said credit," says Jain.