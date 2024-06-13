Last date to update Aadhaar details for free extended again. Check details

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced extension of the deadline for updating Aadhaar card details from June 14, 2024, to September 14, 2024. This allows citizens more time to ensure their biometric and demographic information is current.

Aadhaar, which relies on biometric data like iris scans, fingerprints, and facial photographs, as well as demographic information, can be updated as needed. For individuals whose Aadhaar cards were issued over ten years ago and have never been updated, the UIDAI recommends submitting Proof of Identity and Proof of Address documents for revalidation.

Steps to update Aadhaar Card online

To update your Aadhaar card online, follow these simple steps:

2. Log in using your Aadhaar number and one-time password (OTP).

3. Verify your identity and address details, and upload the required identity and address documents.

4. Submit your consent.

Note that biometric information such as iris scans, fingerprints, and facial photographs cannot be updated online. Additionally, the date of birth can only be updated once, with a permissible range of plus or minus three years from the originally recorded date. Gender details on the Aadhaar card can only be updated once.

How to update Aadhaar photo?

To change your Aadhaar photo, follow these steps:

1. Download the Aadhaar enrolment form from the UIDAI website.

2. Fill in the required details.

3. Visit your nearest Aadhaar Enrolment Centre or Aadhaar Sewa Kendra and submit the filled form along with your biometric information.

4. Your live photograph will be taken, and you will receive an acknowledgment slip with the Update Request Number (URN).

Keep the Update Request Number (URN) safe to track the status of your Aadhaar update.