Income tax calendar for May 2024: Check out full list of deadlines

Taxpayers should use the calendar for financial and tax planning

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 3:24 PM IST

The Income Tax Department has published a calendar of key dates, aiming to help individuals and businesses in planning their finances and taxes. Check out the full list:

May 7
Deadline for depositing TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) and TCS (Tax Collected at Source) liabilities for April 2024.

May 15

Due date for issuing TDS certificates under sections 194-IA, 194-IB, 194M, and 194S for tax deducted in March 2024.

Deadline for furnishing Form 24G by government offices where TDS/TCS for April 2024 was paid without a challan.

Deadline for filing quarterly statement of TCS for the quarter ending March 31, 2024.

May 30

Non-residents having a liaison office in India must submit Form 49C for FY 2023-24.

Deadline for furnishing challan-cum-statement for tax deducted under sections 194-IA, 194M, 194-IB, and 194S in April 2024.

Deadline for issuing TCS certificates for the 4th quarter of FY 2023-24.

May 31

Deadline for submitting quarterly statement of TDS deposited for the quarter ending March 31, 2024.

Deadline for filing return of tax deduction from contributions paid by trustees of an approved superannuation fund.

Deadline for furnishing statement of financial transactions (Form 61A) for FY 2023-24.

Deadline for non-individual resident persons to apply for PAN if they entered into a financial transaction of Rs 2,50,000 lakh or more in FY 2023-24.

Deadline for furnishing statement in Form 10 to accumulate income for future application under section 10 (21) or 11 (1).

Deadline for furnishing statement of donation in Form 10BD under section 80G (5) (iii) or 35 (1A) (i) for FY 2023-24.

Taxpayers should carefully note these deadlines to ensure timely compliance and avoid penalties or other consequences.

First Published: May 02 2024 | 3:24 PM IST

