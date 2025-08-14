Tech sector powers 40% of India's office leasing in H1 2025, Bengaluru tops

India’s commercial office market is being anchored by the technology sector, which drove nearly 40% of all Grade A conventional office leasing in the first half of 2025, according to data from Colliers India. Large-sized transactions of 100,000 sq. ft. or more continued to dominate the market, accounting for 51% of total leasing across the top seven cities.

In H1 2025, the sector accounted for more than 10 million sq ft of Grade A space uptake across the top 7 cities, nearly 40% of the overall conventional leasing.

Large-Sized Deals Remain the Market’s Backbone

In H1 2025, 17.2 million sq. ft. of the total 33.7 million sq. ft. gross leasing came from large-sized deals — a pattern that has held steady for the past five years. Tech occupiers led the pack, contributing 43% of all large-sized conventional transactions, followed by BFSI companies at 28%.

The tech sector’s large-sized leasing has risen steadily — from 6.4 million sq. ft. in 2023 to 8.7 million sq. ft. in 2024, with 6.2 million sq. ft. already signed in H1 2025.

“Since 2020, tech occupiers have leased close to 85 million sq. ft. of conventional office space and continue to drive India’s large-sized office transactions. The expansion of GCCs, coupled with AI-led digital transformation, will keep momentum high,” said Arpit Mehrotra, Managing Director, Office Services, Colliers India.