Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty futures hint flat start; Asian markets mixed

Stock Market LIVE Updates, August 14, 2025: Indian equities are expected to open flat amid mixed global cues. Stock-specific action is likely as companies announce their quarterly earnings. Meanwhile, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 12 points lower at 24,700. Indian stock market will be closed on Friday, August 15, 2025 on account of Independence Day. On the data front, India will release its wholesale price index (WPI) for July. Globally, producer price index (PPI) data for July and initial jobless claims for August will be released by the US.
Overnight, Wall Street indices ended with gains. The benchmark S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hovered near record highs on Wednesday as investors were increasingly confident that the Federal Reserve could restart its monetary policy easing cycle next month, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average also finished stronger. At the close, the Dow Jones was up 1.4 per cent, the S&P 500 rose 0.32 per cent, and the Nasdaq added 0.14 per cent.. At the close, the Dow Jones was up 1.4 per cent, the S&P 500 rose 0.32 per cent, and the Nasdaq added 0.14 per cent.
Q1 results today
Indian Oil Corporation, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Ashok Leyland, AstraZeneca Pharma India, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Vodafone Idea, Inox Wind, Patanjali Foods, Swan Energy, Valor Estate, Easy Trip Planners, GE Power India, Hindustan Copper, Inox Green Energy Services, Inox Wind, IRB Infrastructure Developers, and Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services will release their quarterly earnings
on August 14.
Additionally, shares of Apollo Hospitals, Deyani International, Jubilant Foodworks, United Spirits, Vishal Mega Mart, and others will remain in focus following the release of their quarterly results.
IPOs today
Shares of JSW Cement and All Time Plastics Regaal Resources will list on bourses, Regaal Resources initial public offer (IPO) will close for subscription. The basis of allotment of BlueStone Jewellery & Lifestyle IPO will be finalised.
On the SME front, The basis of allotment of Icodex Publishing Solutions IPO will be finalised. Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure IPO will enter its last day of subscription and shares of Connplex Cinemas and Sawaliya Foods Products will list on NSE SME.