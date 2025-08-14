Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty futures hint flat start; Asian markets mixed

Stock Market LIVE Updates, August 14, 2025: Indian equities are expected to open flat amid mixed global cues. Stock-specific action is likely as companies announce their quarterly earnings. Meanwhile, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 12 points lower at 24,700. Indian stock market will be closed on Friday, August 15, 2025 on account of Independence Day. On the data front, India will release its wholesale price index (WPI) for July. Globally, producer price index (PPI) data for July and initial jobless claims for August will be released by the US.

Overnight, Wall Street indices ended with gains. The benchmark S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hovered near record highs on Wednesday as investors were increasingly confident that the Federal Reserve could restart its monetary policy easing cycle next month, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average also finished stronger. At the close, the Dow Jones was up 1.4 per cent, the S&P 500 rose 0.32 per cent, and the Nasdaq added 0.14 per cent.

ALSO READ | Stocks to Watch today, Aug 14: JSW Cement, BPCL, Infosys, ICICI Bank, ABFRL Asian markets traded mixed. At last check, Japan's Nikkei was down 1.2 per cent and South Korea's Kospi was down 0.03 per cent. Conversely, mainland China's CSI 300 was up 0.59 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.39 per cent, and Australia's AXS 200 gained 0.66 per cent.

