Thailand, Srilanka and more: Countries where Indians can travel visa free

In a bid to attract more tourists, Thailand has waived visa requirements for arrivals from India and Taiwan. Starting November 10, Indians can travel to Thailand without a visa and stay there for up to 30 days.



The visa-free access for Indian passport holders is available from November 10, 2023, to May 10, 2024.

The decision comes days after, Sri Lanka announced its visa-free entry initiative for visitors from India and six other countries including China, Russia, Malaysia, Japan, Indonesia and Thailand.

According to the latest Passport Index by Henley and Partners 2023, Indian passport holders can travel to up to 57 countries without a visa. This list includes countries providing facilities like visa-free travel, visa-on-arrival facilities and Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA).



If you're considering travelling abroad this festive season, we've compiled a list of countries offering visa-free or visa-on-arrival facilities for Indian citizens.

Here are 5 travel destinations where you can get visa-free entry:

1. Cook Islands: The Cook Islands, located in the Pacific Ocean and considered a beautiful island nation under New Zealand's sovereignty, boasts delightful weather, breathtaking beaches, and a warm and hospitable culture. Visitors can enjoy a visa-free stay of up to 30 days. While a visa is not mandatory, travellers must ensure that their passport remains valid for at least six months beyond the departure date and has an available page for visa stamps.

2. Mauritius: Mauritius, an island nation situated in the Indian Ocean, is renowned for its pristine white-sand beaches, breathtaking lagoons, and vibrant coral reefs. Passport holders of over 100 nations including India can enjoy a visa-free stay in Mauritius for 90 days.

3. Bhutan: Bhutan's close proximity to India makes entry into the country relatively straightforward. The best part is that no visa is required for Indian travellers to enter Bhutan. For visits to Bhutan lasting seven days or less, a visa is not required. A valid passport or alternative form of identification is all that's necessary.

4. Hong Kong: Hong Kong, a renowned region in China, boasts a captivating fusion of natural beauty and architectural marvels. Indian passport holders can enter Hong Kong without the need for a visa, allowing for a stay of up to 14 days.

5. Barbados: Often referred to as the 'Jewel of the Caribbean,' Barbados is celebrated for its world-famous, breathtaking beaches. Among these, Rockley Beach stands out as the most exquisite in Barbados. Indian citizens do not need a tourist visa when travelling to Barbados for a short 90-day period.

Other countries that allow Indian passport holders visa-free travel include Fiji, Micronesia, Niue, Vanuatu, Oman, Qatar, Dominica, Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, Kazakhstan, Macao (SAR China), Nepal, El Salvador, Gabon, Madagascar, Mauritius, Rwanda, Senegal and Tunisia.

The latest entries to the list, Sri Lanka and Thailand, earlier provided visa-on-arrival facilities to Indian citizens.

Here are 5 travel destinations where you can get visa-on-arrival facilities:

1. Seychelles: Seychelles, an archipelago comprising 115 islands in the Indian Ocean off the coast of East Africa, is a prime destination for eco-conscious travellers. While it is a visa-free nation, visitors are required to obtain a permit upon arrival from the Seychelles Immigration Department. This permit grants a 30-day stay in the country.

2. Maldives: The Maldives is among the numerous Indian Ocean island getaways where you can bask in the sun, relish the tropical climate, and experience luxurious resort living. Indian passport holders can enjoy a visa-free stay for up to 90 days when visiting for tourism purposes.

3. Indonesia: Indonesia, the South East Asian country known for its heritage sites and vast beaches provides visa-on-arrival facilities for Indian travellers. This visa is valid for one month and can be extended.

4. Samoa: Samoa, situated in the Pacific Ocean between Hawaii and New Zealand, consists of two large islands and eight smaller ones known for their natural beauty, including volcanoes, beaches, and waterfalls. Indian travellers can obtain a 60-day visa on arrival in Samoa.

5. Tanzania: Tanzania is an East African nation known for its rich wildlife and national parks, making it a top tourist destination. Among the country's famous tourist spots are Kilimanjaro National Park, Mafia Island, and the picturesque Zanzibar beaches. Indian citizens can avail of a visa-on-arrival in Tanzania, allowing for a 90-day stay from the date of arrival.

Several other countries offer visa-on-arrival arrangements for Indian visitors, such as the Marshall Islands, Palau Islands, Tuvalu, Iran, Jordan, St. Lucia, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Timor-Leste, Bolivia, Burundi, Cape Verde Islands, Comoro Islands, Djibouti, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritania, Mozambique, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Togo and Zimbabwe.