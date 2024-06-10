Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Thailand to offer visa-free travel for Indian travellers, starting June

Thailand to offer visa-free travel for Indian travellers, starting June

Starting next month, Thailand will permit remote workers, graduate students, and retirees from 93 nations to stay for up to 60 days

Thailand
Thailand. Photo: Shutterstock
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 10:09 AM IST
Good news for Indian travellers! You can now visit Thailand for up to two months without a visa. To boost tourism, the Thai government has extended its hospitality, allowing individuals from various backgrounds, including employees, students, and retirees, to enjoy longer stays.

Visa-free entry for 93 nations

This new policy includes a total of 93 countries. The tourism sector worldwide has struggled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, resulting in fewer tourist arrivals. To counter this, Thailand has eased visa regulations to attract more visitors.

Perks for remote workers and students

Starting next month, Thailand will permit remote workers, graduate students, and retirees from 93 nations to stay for up to 60 days. This move aims to enhance tourism and stimulate the economy. For remote workers, the visa validity extends to five years, allowing stays of up to 180 days at a time.

Known for its affordability and charm, Thailand continues to be a favourite destination for travellers. In 2023, the country welcomed around 24.5 million international tourists. With these new initiatives, the Thai government aims to increase this number, targeting 25 to 30 million foreign tourists annually.

Thailand's rising appeal

Thailand has become increasingly popular for its stunning beaches, nature reserves, rustic countryside, hillside towns, vibrant cities with beautiful temples, delicious cuisine, lively nightlife, and affordable, high-quality accommodation.

In the first three months of this year, Thailand recorded 9.4 million foreign tourists, contributing an estimated 454.6 billion baht (£9.7 billion) to the economy. The country aims to reach a record of 40 million tourists this year, nearing its pre-pandemic figures from 2019.

Topics :ThailandIndian travellersVisa policy

First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 10:09 AM IST

