Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Why are 20s considered the best time to buy term insurance?

Why are 20s considered the best time to buy term insurance?

When purchasing an insurance policy it is crucial to consider insurance providers with a high and consistent claim settlement ratio coupled with quick turnaround time for settlement of claims

Life Insurance, Insurance
Ayush Mishra New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 3:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Many young adults believe that investing in a term plan is a distant concern, something to be addressed later in life. However, most experts believe that your 20s are the ideal time to pick up a term plan, and here is why.
 
Lower premiums 
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

One of the most significant advantages of buying a term plan in your 20s is the lower premium amount. Insurance companies consider your age and health condition when deciding the premium amount, and naturally, you are healthier in your mid-20s. This translates to lower premiums compared to purchasing a term plan later in life. 
 
Increasing life cover at a lower cost 
 
As your family, income, lifestyle, and financial responsibilities grow, so should your term insurance cover. If you buy term plans that let you increase your life cover within the existing policy, you can secure the additional cover at a lower premium cost. 
 
Let us compare the term life plan by different companies for 25 year olds and 40 year olds.
 
HDFC Life 
 
25-year-old: Rs 1 crore coverage for 30 years: Rs 14,000 per annum (Rs 1,167 per month)

40-year-old: Rs 1 crore coverage for 30 years: Rs 43,616 per annum (Rs 3,634 per month)
 
Max Life 
 
25-year-old: Rs 1 crore coverage for 30 years: Rs 12,000 per annum (Rs 1,000 per month)

40-year-old: Rs 1 crore coverage for 30 years: Rs 43,616 per annum (Rs 3,634 per month)
 
Tata AIA 
 
25-year-old: Rs 1 crore coverage for 30 years: Rs 10,000 per annum (Rs 833 per month)

40-year-old: Rs 1 crore coverage for 30 years: Rs 43,616 per annum (Rs 3,634 per month)
 
Bajaj Allianz 
 
25-year-old: Rs 1 crore coverage for 30 years: Rs 12,000 per annum (Rs 1,000 per month)

40-year-old: Rs 1 crore coverage for 30 years: Rs 43,616 per annum (Rs 3,634 per month)
 
ICICI Prudential 
 
25-year-old: Rs 1 crore coverage for 30 years: Rs 14,000 per annum (Rs 1,167 per month)

40-year-old: Rs 1 crore coverage for 30 years: Rs 43,616 per annum (Rs 3,634 per month)
 
These premiums are based on the assumption that the policyholder is a non-smoker and the coverage is for 30 years. The actual premiums may vary depending on individual factors such as health status, lifestyle, and other factors that can affect the premium.
 
Amit Jaiswal, Chief Balic - Direct Officer at Bajaj Allianz Life said, “When it comes to purchasing term plans, the thumb rule is ‘the earlier, the better!’ Buying a term plan in your 20s is one of the smartest financial moves you can make. At this age, premiums are significantly lower due to your better health, allowing you to secure extensive coverage at an affordable cost.” 
 
You might not realise that you still have dependents in your 20s.
 
Maybe your parents are about to retire in the next few years and funding your studies didn't allow them to grow their investments making you their sole bread earner once they age. And although no amount of money can replace you, it sure can give that added financial support in your absence.
 
Tax benefits 
 
Investing in a term plan can also provide tax benefits.
 
As a term insurance policyholder, you can claim a deduction on your annual premium payments under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. This makes a 20-year term insurance policy a good addition to your tax-saving plan.
 
Talking to Business Standard, Srinivas Balasubramanian, Chief Product & Marketing at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd said, “One needs to look at term insurance as a strong and stable foundation on which all subsequent investments and savings can be built on. So, when one is in their 20s and is in the process of starting off building their aspirations and the financial plans to achieve them, it is prudent to start by making the foundation with a term plan.
 
“This is also a prudent decision from a cost point of view because younger the age, lower is the premium. What’s more, since the premiums are constant throughout the tenure of the policy, one can get substantial cost benefit over the entire policy term by buying it at a younger age,” he said.


Also Read

Not just 80C: You can claim Rs 75,000 as deductions with health insurance premiums too

Stock of this music company has zoomed 250% in last 10 months

Woman loses Rs 23 lakh in online stock market scam: How to protect yourself

Young voters set to shape India's political future in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

Planning a job switch? Have a look at financial planning before you do

RBI permits automatic replenishment of UPI Lite wallet: Check details

RBI to set up digital payments intelligence platform to prevent fraud

Steps to follow after getting Form 16 from your employer: Check details

RBI monetary policy: Why borrowers may continue facing high home loan rates

Portugal tightens immigration rules: Changes and impact on Indians decoded

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :term Insurance plan

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 3:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story