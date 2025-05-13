This new AI tool could speed up your home loan and prevent property fraud

Buying a property or taking a loan against one? You may no longer have to wait days (or even weeks) to confirm who really owns the property. In a big tech-first move, AdvaRisk—a fintech backed by ICICI Bank and NABARD—has launched India’s first real-time, AI-powered property ownership and valuation tool, called Instant Ownership Check (IOC).

And while the platform is designed for banks and lenders, its impact will directly benefit borrowers- making home loans, property purchases, and loan-against-property (LAP) transactions faster, safer, and more transparent.

Specifically designed for financial institutions, the platform streamlines ownership verification, enhances credit due diligence, and strengthens collateral monitoring.

The IOC platform offers instant access to verified property ownership records, including the latest ownership transaction executed on the property, along with comparable transaction values — all via a single API with nationwide coverage. It eliminates the need for manual, location-specific searches across Sub-Registrar Offices by drawing on property registration data from across India.

Why should you care about property ownership verification?

Imagine applying for a home loan, only to find that the property papers have hidden complications. Maybe:

The owner on record isn't updated

There's a missing or disputed sale transaction

Or worse, the same property is being pledged for multiple loans

These problems not only delay loan approvals but can lead to fraud, legal battles, or outright loan rejection.

With the new IOC platform, banks can verify ownership within seconds, dramatically speeding up loan approvals and reducing the chances of fraudulent or disputed properties being used as collateral.

What makes IOC a game changer for borrowers?

According to AdvaRisk, IOC:

Reduces ownership verification time from days or weeks to mere seconds

Offers real-time data on who owns a property and the latest transaction values of nearby properties

Covers properties across 14 major states, including Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh

For homebuyers and loan applicants, this means:

Faster loan approvals

Fewer surprises or errors during property transactions

Increased confidence in the legitimacy of your property documentation

Now live in 14 states, the platform reduces ownership verification time from days or weeks to mere seconds. Utilizing property registration data, it delivers instant results on ownership transactions and transacted values of nearby properties.

“With this launch, we’re helping financial institutions move toward smarter, faster, and more reliable credit decisions. Ownership verification is a critical step in secured lending. Errors here can lead to fraud, litigation, and significant losses. Our AI-powered IOC tool ensures lenders can instantly validate the legitimacy of collateral presented for loans,” said Vishal Sharma, Co-founder & CEO of AdvaRisk.

The platform currently covers properties across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Kerala, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

According to RBI data, Indian banks reported 18,461 fraud cases amounting to Rs 21,367 crore in the first half of FY25. While the exact share of collateral-related fraud remains unclear, the RBI has urged financial institutions to strengthen monitoring systems and enhance coordination with enforcement agencies.

AdvaRisk’s broader suite of offerings helps institutions track and monitor collateral in real time, flag ownership and encumbrance changes, and identify fraudulent sales of mortgaged assets