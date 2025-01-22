Top premium credit cards for 2025: Check benefits that stand out

Credit card users have access to a wide range of services to meet their financial and lifestyle needs as the year progresses. Whether it's enjoying luxury perks, earning travel rewards, or maximising points, these cards come with exclusive benefits for customers. Here is the list of top premium credit cards for the year compiled by BankBazaar.com

SBI Card ELITE

Joining fee: Rs 4,999

Also Read

Annual fee: Rs 4,999

Category: Lifestyle

Key benefit: Offers free movie tickets worth Rs 6,000 every year.

Air India SBI Signature card

Joining fee: Rs 4,999

Annual fee: Rs 4,999

Category: Travel

Key benefit: Earn up to 30 reward points on Air India ticket purchases.

HDFC Bank Diners Club Black card

Joining fee: Rs 10,000

Annual fee: Rs 10,000

Category: Lifestyle

Key benefit: Enjoy 10x reward points at select partner outlets.

American Express membership rewards card

Joining fee: Rs 1,000

Annual fee: Rs 4,500

Category: Rewards

Key benefit: Collect 18,000 Membership Rewards (MR) points, and you can choose from any of the below items:

Taj voucher worth Rs 9,000

Shoppers stop voucher worth Rs 7,000

Tata Cliq voucher worth Rs 7,000

Myntra voucher worth Rs 7,000

Amazon voucher worth Rs 6,000

Flipkart voucher worth Rs 6,000

Reliance Digital voucher worth Rs 6,000

“To maximise your premium credit card benefits, you may use it for big purchases to earn higher reward points. Regularly check for special promotions, partner discounts and complimentary services like travel insurance or concierge assistance. If your lifestyle or spending needs change, you should consider switching to a card that better suits your needs. More importantly, it is essential to pay your dues on time to continue enjoying premium services on your credit card,” said Adhil Shetty, chief executive officer of Bankbazaar.com.

When selecting a credit card, users should carefully assess their spending habits and lifestyle requirements.