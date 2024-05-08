Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Truecaller updates subscription packages for verified business caller ID

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 4:18 PM IST
Truecaller has recently unveiled updated subscription packages for its verified business caller ID solution. It aims to provide businesses with even more robust tools to establish trust, safety, and credibility in their customer communications. 

The revised subscription packages and pricing is applicable to all new and current business customers upon their upcoming renewals or upgrades.

Truecaller Verified Business Caller ID solution updated subscription packages has two plans: The Growth Plan and the Enterprise Plan.

The Growth Plan is best suited to early/mid-size companies looking to scale their business and establish a strong market to build trust and enhance brand visibility through its flagship Verified Business Caller ID.

The Enterprise Plan is designed for large, established businesses that need scalable solutions to support their extensive user bases across various products, services, departments, or regions. These organisations require robust and more adaptable systems to manage their operations effectively. The Enterprise plan supports these businesses with advanced capabilities and deeper product integration with their communication infrastructure.

What does the new subscription package offer?

The updated subscription packages for Truecaller’s verified business caller ID solution offer businesses enhanced analytics and reporting capabilities to drive greater customer experience (CX) productivity. These advanced features provide deeper insights that enable businesses to refine their communication strategies more effectively.

Additionally, the updated plans include deeper integration capabilities, such as call personalization APIs, to support large enterprises with complex integration and customization requirements. These capabilities empower businesses to tailor their communication infrastructure to better meet the needs of their extensive user bases across various products, services, departments, or regions.

Truecaller verified business caller ID solution empowers business calls with brand identity and context, fostering reliable customer communication. 

Truecaller has over 383 million active users, with more than a billion downloads since launch and close to 50 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2023. 

(With inputs from PTI)


First Published: May 08 2024 | 4:18 PM IST

