TV host Manish Paul leases Rs 2.25 cr Andheri property for Rs 2 lakh/month

Television host Manish Paul has recently rented out his commercial space located in Mumbai’s Andheri West, for a monthly rent of Rs 2 lakh, according to registration documents reviewed by Square Yards.

The leased property spans 1,200 sq. ft. (~111.48 sq. m.) and is part of Morya Grand, a ready-to-move in commercial project developed by Nakta Investment Pvt Ltd, spread across 0.69 acres.

The lease agreement, as reviewed by Square Yards, was registered in December 2024 and includes an initial security deposit of Rs 8 lakh. It features a tiered rental structure, with the monthly rent set at Rs 2 lakh for the first 12 months, increasing to Rs 2.14 lakh for the subsequent 12 months. The office space was originally purchased in September 2023 for Rs 2.25 crore.

Andheri West is home to popular landmarks such as Versova Beach, high-end restaurants, and lifestyle destinations. The area is well-connected to major hubs via the Western Express Highway and the Mumbai Metro Line 1, ensuring easy access to key destinations like Bandra, Juhu, and the domestic and international airports.

Earlier this week, Madhuri Dixit also rented out her 1,594.24 square feet office space in Andheri West for Rs 3 lakh as monthly rent, according to documents accessed by Propstack. The deal, finalised on November 13, includes Rs 9 lakh as security deposit and a monthly rent of Rs 3 lakh for the first year which will increase to Rs 3.15 lakh in the second year. In October, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan and her mother Amrita Singh purchased two more commercial office spaces in Andheri West in Mumbai for Rs 22.26 crore, registration documents accessed by FloorTap.com showed.The actors purchased two commercial units on the ninth floor from Veer Savarkar Projects Private Limited in a building known as Signature Building located off the Veera Desai Road in Andheri West, Mumbai. Known as the "Sultan of Stage," Manish Paul has hosted popular reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Indian Idol. Manish's versatility extends to films, including Mickey Virus and Jugjugg Jeeyo, earning him widespread acclaim. He has won several awards, including the Best Anchor Award and multiple accolades at the ITA Awards.

The agreement value of each of the properties is Rs 11.13 crore and the stamp duty paid is Rs 66.8 lakh. The built up area of each unit is 2,099 sq. ft and the carpet area is 1,905 sq. ft, the documents showed.