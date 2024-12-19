Paytm Money launches Pay Later stock trading feature at 1% monthly interest

Paytm Money has announced a new service for investors to trade stocks with minimal upfront capital. 'Pay Later (Margin Trading Facility)' allows traders to access nearly 1,000 MTF-enabled stocks by paying just a fraction of the total investment value. It has an introductory interest rate of 1 per cent monthly, valid until March 31, 2025.

“This launch of Pay Later (MTF) on Paytm Money would benefit traders and investors by making trading more accessible and flexible, particularly to those looking to enhance their exposure to the stock market without committing the full capital upfront. Additionally, it democratises stock market participation, making it easier and more affordable for retail investors across the country,” said the company in a press statement.

Paytm app users can activate the service through account settings or enable it directly while placing orders for eligible stocks by selecting the 'margin' option.

“Our 'Pay Later (Margin Trading Facility)' enhances the purchasing power of investors, especially those looking to increase their exposure to the stock market without committing the full capital upfront,” said Rakesh Singh, managing director and chief executive officer of Paytm Money.

The company recently introduced BSE Futures & Options trading, allowing traders to engage with SENSEX and BANKEX Option contracts. It offers a 'margin pledge' feature, enabling traders to leverage their existing stock holdings for trading purposes.

Paytm Money recently launched a redesigned app, marking a significant revamp aimed at simplifying investing and improving user experience. The updated app has an intuitive interface, personalised dashboards, and advanced tools to support investors at every stage. With enhanced portfolio insights, smoother transaction processes, and actionable dashboards for Stocks and F&O trading, the new app is tailored to meet the evolving demands of modern investors.

How to place an order with Pay Later (MTF):

Search for a stock and open 'order pad' of the stock.

Select Pay Later (MTF) in the order type menu on top.

Swipe to place the order. The executed order can be viewed in the orderbook or position