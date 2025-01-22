UAE launches Golden Visa for content writers, podcasters, video producers

Are you a content creator who wants to live in Dubai? Here's your chance! The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has expanded its Golden Visa programme to include digital content creators through a new initiative called Creators HQ in Dubai. The programme offers 10-year renewable residency permits, opening up opportunities for content creators from around the globe to relocate and work in the UAE.

"Digital content creators are not limited to writers; they include individuals producing videos, audio, and artistic content for online and social media platforms," said Prashant Ajmera, an immigration lawyer at Ajmera Law Group.

Creators HQ explained

Launched on January 13, 2025, at Emirates Towers, Creators HQ serves as an incubation centre and facilitator, offering resources and support for creators. It aims to enhance their global reach while providing access to Dubai's tax-free regime and a high-quality lifestyle. The hub has partnered with major tech firms, including Meta, TikTok, and X, and has already attracted 100 members from 20 countries.

The UAE government has allocated $40.8 million to the Content Creators Support Fund to back this initiative. The fund assists with Golden Visa applications, business registrations, and relocation services.

According to Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, the UAE's cultural diversity makes it a hub for global creators. He said the initiative connects creators to funding and investors to help them innovate and expand their reach.

Golden Visa benefits

The UAE Golden Visa, introduced in 2019, provides long-term residency and several advantages. Mamta Shekhawat, founder of Gradding.com, outlined some of its benefits:

Residency: Live in the UAE for up to 10 years, with the option to renew.

Travel: Enjoy hassle-free entry and exit.

Work freedom: Earn without requiring a work permit or employment contract.

Business ownership: Establish and own businesses fully.

Family sponsorship: Bring family members and domestic staff under the visa.

Tax-free income: Retain more earnings with no personal income tax.

Healthcare access: Benefit from the UAE's advanced healthcare facilities.

Who can apply?

Eligibility requirements for the Content Creator Golden Visa include:

Age: Applicants must be 25 years or older.

Professional achievements: A proven track record in digital content creation.

Business plan: A detailed proposal outlining content creation activities in the UAE.

Financial stability: Evidence of sufficient resources or investment capital.

Required documents include a valid passport, proof of age, professional credentials, a portfolio of past work, and financial statements.

Ajmera explained, “Creators with a strong track record at national or international levels can work with Creator HQ for assistance in company registration, permits, visa applications, and media council approvals, if necessary.”

Note that creators, influencers, or freelancers may be required to pay annual fees ranging from AED 1,000 to AED 20,000, depending on the nature of their work.

Fees for the programme vary, ranging from AED 1,000 (Rs 23,565) to AED 20,000 (Rs 4,71,310) annually, depending on the nature of the applicant's work. Creator HQ also helps creators find real estate for their operations.

"For Indian content creators, unless your work and influence are global, this visa may not be suitable. Competition is fierce, and creators will need to adhere to regulations for running self-employed enterprises," Ajmera noted.

Opportunities in other countries

"While the UAE’s Golden Visa is appealing, similar opportunities exist elsewhere. Portugal's D7 Visa caters to those with stable income, Costa Rica offers the Rentista Visa for remote workers, and Mexico provides a Temporary Resident Visa accommodating online professionals," said Shekhawat.

"Start-ups and freelancers have different opportunities globally. Start-ups can explore visa programmes, while freelancers should look for countries offering digital nomad visas," said Ajmera.

What sets this apart?

Creators HQ stands out with its comprehensive support system. It facilitates Golden Visa applications, relocation assistance, and business setup. Additionally, it offers more than 300 workshops and events annually, focusing on skills like branding, video production, storytelling, and audience engagement.