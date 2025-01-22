Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Star Air is offering 66,666 tickets for discounted rates, starts at Rs 1950

From January 22 to January 29, 2025, travelers can book tickets with economy fares starting at Rs 1950 and business fares at Rs 3099. The promotion is available for flights until September 30, 2025.

Sunainaa Chadha New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 1:11 PM IST
Star Air, the aviation arm of the Sanjay Ghodawat Group, is marking its sixth anniversary in the aviation industry by offering a limited-time sale, providing passengers with discounted fares on flights across India.
 
From January 22 to January 29, 2025, travelers can book tickets with economy fares starting at Rs 1950 and business fares at Rs 3099. The promotion is available for flights until September 30, 2025, and includes a total of 66,666 discounted seats. This initiative aims to make air travel more accessible and affordable, especially for passengers traveling to both popular and lesser-known destinations.
 
Star Air’s special sale is not just about low fares, but also about making travel more inclusive. 
 
Key Highlights of the Sale:
 
  • Discounted Fares: Economy fares starting at Rs 1950, business fares at Rs 3099.
  • Booking Period: January 22 to January 29, 2025.
  • Travel Period: Valid for flights up to September 30, 2025.
  • 66,666 Seats Available: Limited-time offer, while stocks last.
 
As Star Air celebrates its anniversary and continues its expansion, the airline remains steadfast in its mission to make air travel accessible for all Indians, fulfilling its promise of connecting “Real India” to the skies.
 
Captain Simran Singh Tiwana, CEO of Star Air, shared his excitement: “As we celebrate six years of connecting cities and people, we take great pride in making air travel accessible to regions that were once hard to reach. Since 2019, we've flown over 1.3 million passengers, and our anniversary sale is a way of saying 'thank you' to our loyal customers as we continue to expand and redefine regional connectivity.”
 
The airline, which has been focused on bringing affordable air travel to India’s tier 2 and tier 3 cities, has seen impressive growth since its inception. Notably, Star Air set a record for passenger traffic on the Kolhapur-Mumbai route in just two years. With a fleet of nine aircraft, including the Embraer E175 and Embraer E145, Star Air is committed to providing safe, swift, and sustainable air travel.

 Founded in 2019, Star Air is the aviation arm of the Sanjay Ghodawat Group, dedicated to connecting underserved regions in India through affordable and reliable air services. With a fleet of nine aircraft and a rapidly expanding network of 23 destinations, Star Air is committed to expanding its reach. It has plans to increase its fleet to 25 aircraft in the next three years.
 Star Air was awarded Best Domestic Airline (RCS) by Wings India in 2022.
   
First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 1:10 PM IST

