UK education: Meritorious Indian students can now avail £12,000 scholarship

The United Kingdom has long attracted Indian students, but the rising cost of living often makes it difficult for many to pursue higher education. Addressing this challenge, student accommodation platform University Living and the National Indian Students and Alumni Union (NISAU) have introduced the Living Scholarship, worth £12,000, to help ease financial pressures.

The scholarship will support ten Indian students planning to study in the UK, offering each recipient £1,200 (Rs 1.3 lakh) to contribute towards their accommodation expenses.

How will the funds be distributed?

The total scholarship fund will be divided equally among ten students, with each receiving £1,200—roughly covering four weeks' rent. The money will be paid directly towards housing costs, providing immediate financial relief.

"Accommodation is the second-largest expense after tuition for students studying abroad, and we believe financial challenges should not be a barrier to achieving academic dreams," said Saurabh Arora, founder and CEO of University Living.

"Through this scholarship, we are committed to providing meaningful support to Indian students so they can focus on their education and future careers with greater confidence."

Apart from financial aid, successful applicants will gain access to mentorship, student ambassador programmes, and internship opportunities designed to help them develop professionally.

"NISAU has long worked to ensure Indian students in the UK are set up for success, and the Living Scholarship is a vital step in reducing financial stress for them," said Sanam Arora, chairperson of NISAU UK. "Together with University Living, we aim to empower students with not just financial aid but also networking and professional growth opportunities."

Who can apply?

The scholarship selection process will prioritise students who have demonstrated leadership, commitment, or innovation in extracurricular or community-focused activities.

"While securing an offer from a UK university confirms academic competence, we seek candidates who have shown initiative beyond their studies," said Saurabh Arora. "We take a holistic approach to selection, ensuring recipients bring more than just academic excellence to the table."

To be eligible, applicants must:

Be Indian students with an offer from a UK university.

Be part of the NISAU community.

Book accommodation through University Living for at least 44 weeks.

Demonstrate extracurricular achievements and social impact.

How to apply

The application process involves:

1. Eligibility check – Applicants must have an offer from a UK university and be part of the NISAU community.

2. Accommodation booking – Students must book accommodation through University Living for a minimum of 44 weeks.

3. Scholarship application submission – The online application form must be completed by April 30, 2025.

4. Application evaluation – A jury, including representatives from University Living, NISAU, and an independent education expert, will assess submissions.

5. Selection and award announcement – The ten selected students will be informed through official channels.

Full details, including eligibility criteria and terms, are available at: https://www.universityliving.com/scholarship/nisau-united-kingdom-scholarship.

Cost of living concerns

Studying in the UK comes with significant expenses, particularly for accommodation and daily living.

Estimated monthly costs:

Accommodation in London: Rs 80,000 to Rs 2,26,000

Accommodation in other regions: Rs 96,000 to Rs 1,39,000

Living expenses: Rs 64,000 to Rs 1,18,000

Total estimated monthly costs: Up to Rs 1,82,000

Health insurance (IHS): Rs 52,140 per year

UK student visa: Rs 54,359

Tuition fees: £10,000 to £38,000 (approximately Rs 11 lakh to Rs 42 lakh per year)

"Student accommodation costs vary significantly, especially between London and other regions. In London, rents typically range from £750 to £2,100 (Rs 80,000 to Rs 2,26,000), while in other parts of the UK, prices range between £900 to £1,300 (Rs 96,000 to Rs 1,39,000)," said Arora.

Changing trends in Indian student numbers

Indian students and alumni are a key part of the UK higher education system, with organisations like NISAU celebrating their achievements through events such as the India-UK Achievers Honours and Conference, which was last held in London on January 13.

Despite the UK remaining a preferred destination, recent changes in immigration policies and job market conditions have contributed to declining numbers of Indian students. Official figures show that Indian student arrivals dropped from nearly 140,000 in 2022/23 to 111,329 in 2023/24, marking a decline of over 20%.

The trend has also been observed among students from other key regions, including Bangladesh and Nigeria.

However, data from the UK Home Office shows that 28,700 sponsored study visa applications were submitted in January 2025—a 12.5% rise from the 25,500 recorded in January 2024.

Although there are signs of recovery, the overall number of main applicant study visas issued in the year ending January 2025 totalled 411,100—a 13% decrease compared to the previous year.