At 29.77% return, Motilal Midcap Fund leads: Top performing MFs in 1 year

Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund-Reg(G) has been the top performing fund in the last one year ( January 2024 to January 2025), which surged by 29.77%, a clear reflection of its strategic focus on high-growth mid-cap stocks under Niket Shah’s management, according to an analysis by PL Capital, the wealth management arm of Prabhudas Liladhar.

Following closely was the Motilal Oswal Small Cap Fund-Reg(G), with a return of 27.58%, also benefiting from aggressive growth strategies in the high-risk, high-reward small-cap segment.

The Invesco India Focused Fund-Reg(G), which returned 27.41%, proved the power of concentrated investment strategies, while the DSP Top 100 Equity Fund-Reg(G) delivered a strong 18.10% return, offering stability with large-cap exposure under the leadership of Abhishek Singh.

Here are the top performing funds across categories:

Large Cap Funds

DSP Top 100 Equity Fund-Reg(G)

AUM: ₹4,504.42 crore

1-Year Return: 18.10%

Primary Fund Manager: Abhishek Singh

WOC Large Cap Fund-Reg(G)

AUM: ₹686.42 crore

1-Year Return: 15.62%

Primary Fund Manager: Ramesh Mantri

Canara Rob Bluechip Equity Fund-Reg(G)

AUM: ₹14,799.00 crore

1-Year Return: 13.97%

Primary Fund Manager: Shridatta Bhandwaldar

Mid Cap Funds

Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund-Reg(G)

AUM: ₹26,421.09 crore

1-Year Return: 29.77%

Primary Fund Manager: Niket Shah

Invesco India Midcap Fund(G)

AUM: ₹6,149.96 crore

1-Year Return: 22.78%

Primary Fund Manager: Aditya Khemani

Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund-Reg(G)

AUM: ₹8,666.49 crore

1-Year Return: 21.92%

Primary Fund Manager: Trideep Bhattacharya

Large & Mid Cap Funds

Motilal Oswal Large & Midcap Fund-Reg(G)

AUM: ₹9,001.07 crore

1-Year Return: 23.39%

Primary Fund Manager: Ajay Khandelwal

Invesco India Large & Mid Cap Fund(G)

AUM: ₹6,711.76 crore

1-Year Return: 21.43%

Primary Fund Manager: Aditya Khemani

UTI Large & Mid Cap Fund-Reg(G)

AUM: ₹4,134.14 crore

1-Year Return: 19.30%

Primary Fund Manager: V. Srivatsa

Small Cap Funds

Motilal Oswal Small Cap Fund-Reg(G)

AUM: ₹4,084.27 crore

1-Year Return: 27.58%

Primary Fund Manager: Ajay Khandelwal

Bandhan Small Cap Fund-Reg(G)

AUM: ₹9,691.56 crore

1-Year Return: 20.71%

Primary Fund Manager: Manish Gunwani

Invesco India Smallcap Fund-Reg(G)

AUM: ₹6,298.05 crore

1-Year Return: 19.18%

Primary Fund Manager: Taher Badshah

Multi Cap Funds

Axis Multicap Fund-Reg(G)

AUM: ₹7,034.33 crore

1-Year Return: 19.87%

Primary Fund Manager: Shreyash Devalkar

SBI Multicap Fund-Reg(G)

AUM: ₹19,158.09 crore

1-Year Return: 18.71%

Primary Fund Manager: R. Srinivasan

LIC MF Multi Cap Fund-Reg(G)

AUM: ₹1,465.07 crore

1-Year Return: 18.55%

Primary Fund Manager: Dikshit Mittal

Flexi Cap Funds

Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap Fund-Reg(G)

AUM: ₹13,162.07 crore

1-Year Return: 25.23%

Primary Fund Manager: Niket Shah

Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund-Reg(G)

AUM: ₹87,539.41 crore

1-Year Return: 20.62%

Primary Fund Manager: Rajeev Thakkar

Invesco India Flexi Cap Fund-Reg(G)

AUM: ₹2,575.92 crore

1-Year Return: 19.07%

Primary Fund Manager: Amit Ganatra

Focused Funds

Invesco India Focused Fund-Reg(G)

AUM: ₹3,604.20 crore

1-Year Return: 27.41%

Primary Fund Manager: Taher Badshah

ICICI Pru Focused Equity Fund(G)

AUM: ₹9,984.07 crore

1-Year Return: 18.68%

Primary Fund Manager: Vaibhav Dusad

HDFC Focused 30 Fund(G)

AUM: ₹15,641.91 crore

1-Year Return: 18.16%

Primary Fund Manager: Roshi Jain

Value-Contra-Dividend Yield Funds

UTI Dividend Yield Fund-Reg(G)

AUM: ₹4,082.10 crore

1-Year Return: 19.47%

Primary Fund Manager: Amit Premchandani

Invesco India Contra Fund(G)

AUM: ₹18,153.48 crore

1-Year Return: 19.09%

Primary Fund Manager: Taher Badshah

UTI Value Fund-Reg(G)

AUM: ₹9,914.13 crore

1-Year Return: 19.08%

Primary Fund Manager: Amit Premchandani

Equity Linked Savings Schemes (ELSS)

Motilal Oswal ELSS Tax Saver Fund-Reg(G)

AUM: ₹4,414.88 crore

1-Year Return: 21.80%

Primary Fund Manager: Ajay Khandelwal

LIC MF ELSS Tax Saver-Reg(G)

AUM: ₹1,149.78 crore

1-Year Return: 19.05%

Primary Fund Manager: Yogesh Patil

HSBC ELSS Tax Saver Fund-Reg(G)

AUM: ₹4,312.57 crore

1-Year Return: 18.96%

Primary Fund Manager: Abhishek Gupta

Benchmark Returns (1-Year)

NIFTY 50 - TRI: 9.58%

NIFTY 500 - TRI: 10.06%

Nifty Midcap 150 - TRI: 11.60%

Nifty Smallcap 250 - TRI: 5.89%

Category-Wise Performance Summary

1-Month Returns

Large Cap Funds: -2.01%

Mid Cap Funds: -7.97%

Large & Mid Cap Funds: -5.21%

Small Cap Funds: -8.88%

Multi Cap Funds: -5.78%

Flexi Cap Funds: -3.37%

Focused Funds: -3.20%

Value-Contra-Div. Yield Funds: -3.30%

ELSS: -4.07%

6-Month Returns

Large Cap Funds: -5.89%

Mid Cap Funds: -7.68%

Large & Mid Cap Funds: -7.40%

Small Cap Funds: -9.64%

Multi Cap Funds: -7.50%

Flexi Cap Funds: -4.11%

Focused Funds: -5.10%

Value-Contra-Div. Yield Funds: -7.24%

ELSS: -7.45%

1-Year Returns

Large Cap Funds: 11.28%

Mid Cap Funds: 16.71%

Large & Mid Cap Funds: 13.46%

Small Cap Funds: 9.38%

Multi Cap Funds: 12.40%

Flexi Cap Funds: 15.19%

Focused Funds: 13.86%

Value-Contra-Div. Yield Funds: 13.02%

ELSS: 12.81%

Out of the 276 open-ended equity diversified funds for a 1-year returns metric, about 70.29% of the funds were able to outperform their respective benchmarks over the past one year, ended January 31st, 2025. In the previous month for a 1-year return metric, 71.27% of the schemes were able to beat their benchmarks, noted the study by PL Wealth.