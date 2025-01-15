Japan raises visa fees from April 1, extends startup visa duration

Japan last week announced changes to its immigration rules, increasing visa application fees while extending the duration of the startup visa under the designated activities category. These changes, effective from April 1, are part of the government’s strategy to attract global talent and promote innovation, according to the authorities.

Changes in visa application fees

Revised fees apply to both physical and online filings for a range of applications. The updated costs are:

Change of status/extension of period of stay: ¥6,000 (Rs 3,300) for physical filing and ¥5,500 (Rs 3,024) for online filing, up from ¥4,000 (Rs 2,200).

Permanent residency: Increased to ¥10,000 (Rs 5,500) from ¥8,000 (Rs 3,400) for both filing methods.

Multiple re-entry permit: Now ¥7,000 (Rs 3,850) for physical filing and ¥6,500 (Rs 3,574) online, compared to ¥6,000 (3,300) earlier.

Also Read

Certificate of authorised employment (CAE): Raised to ¥2,000 (Rs 1,100) for physical filing and ¥1,600 (Rs 880) online, from ¥1,200 (Rs 660).

Visa fees are adjusted annually on April 1 and may be waived for certain nationalities. Multiple-entry visas remain limited to nationals of countries with reciprocal agreements.

Startup visa duration doubled

The Immigration Services Agency (ISA) has extended the stay duration for the startup visa to two years, a substantial increase from the previous six-month period, which could only be renewed once. While the six-month visa period remains unchanged, the extended total duration allows entrepreneurs more time to establish their ventures.

Starting January 2025, the programme will also be available nationwide, no longer limited to specific regions like Tokyo and Fukuoka. This expansion makes the visa more accessible to entrepreneurs seeking to set up businesses across Japan.

What is the startup visa?

The startup visa supports foreign entrepreneurs in establishing their businesses in Japan. Key features include:

Duration: Extended to two years from January 2025.

Requirements: Submission of a detailed business plan and endorsement from a participating municipality. Immediate capital investment or office space is not required.

The startup visa serves as a preparatory phase before transitioning to the Business Manager Visa, which requires establishing a business office, investing ¥5 million (approximately Rs 32.8 lakh), or hiring two full-time employees.

New opportunities for entrepreneurs

The expanded programme eliminates traditional barriers to entry, such as immediate operational requirements. Entrepreneurs can now:

< Allocate funds to business growth instead of upfront costs.

< Open bank accounts with less than six months of residency, following new guidelines from Japan’s Financial Services Agency.

Japan’s government is positioning the country as a hub for deep tech and advanced industries such as AI, biotechnology, and healthcare. Initiatives like the Global Startup Campus, set to open in Tokyo post-2028, aim to foster collaboration between startups and academia.

However, the presence of Indians in Japan remains low. As of April 2024, the Ministry of Justice reported 46,262 Indian nationals living in Japan, with most working in IT and creative industries in Tokyo.

India's ambassador to Japan, Sibi George, expressed optimism at an event at the Indian Embassy in 2023, saying, “We will be able to have more Indian workers support Japan’s economic growth in the coming months and years.” Yet, language barriers and comparatively low salaries make other destinations more appealing for Indian workers and students.

According to a report by Nikkei Asia, only 434 Indian nationals were in Japan as technical interns in 2023, with just 120 holding visas under the specified skilled worker programme, a category introduced to address Japan’s labour shortage. This contrasts sharply with over 170,000 Vietnamese, over 40,000 Indonesians, and nearly 30,000 Filipinos participating in the same programme.