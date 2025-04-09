Home / Finance / Personal Finance / UK rental aid: How Indian grads can claim up to Rs 2.68 lakh in 6 months

UK rental aid: How Indian grads can claim up to Rs 2.68 lakh in 6 months

To claim rental benefits, students need to have graduated with at least 70% and be unemployed at the time of application

Getting a job straight after college can be tough—not just mentally, but financially as well. To support Indian students studying in the United Kingdom, University Living, a student housing platform, has joined hands with health and insurtech firm Flashaid to launch Uni Extended Stay—a financial safety product targeted at international students stuck between graduation and employment.
 
The programme, which went live this month, allows eligible students to claim up to £2,400 (around Rs 2.68 lakh) in rental support over six months. This is intended to help graduates stay housed while they search for work.
 
What’s on offer
 
Under the plan:
< Rental reimbursements are split into two phases: 50% of rent (up to £300 or Rs 33,500 per month) for the first three months, and 80% (up to £500 or Rs 55,800 per month) for the next three.
< Students also get access to £400 (about Rs 44,600) worth of additional medical services in India, mental health and teleconsultation support, free flight tickets back to India, and insurance cover up to Rs 2 lakh.

The full package costs £799 (around Rs 89,100, inclusive of taxes). To qualify:
< The student must be an Indian national
< They must be enrolled in a course longer than six months in the UK
< Accommodation must be booked through University Living
< Payment of £799 must be completed before departure from India
 
To claim rental benefits, students need to have graduated with at least 70% and be unemployed at the time of application. Those who don’t meet the academic threshold won’t be eligible for payouts.
 
There is no cap on the number of students who can register for the product.
 
Rental costs rising in major cities
 
Rental expenses in major UK cities have continued to rise, adding to the financial pressure on international students. According to University Living, monthly average rent ranges are currently:
London: £900–£1,200 (Rs 1 lakh–1.34 lakh)
Birmingham: £700–£1,000 (Rs 78,000–1.12 lakh)
Leeds: £500–£800 (Rs 56,000–89,000)
Manchester: £600–£800 (Rs 67,000–89,000)
Glasgow: £600–£800 (Rs 67,000–89,000)
 
Claims process and documents required
 
Flashaid will handle the digital claims through the reimbursement portal: https://www.universityliving.com/UES
 
Applicants must provide:
< A certificate from their university confirming unemployment
< Registration proof with job agencies
< Evidence of job applications and interview outcomes
 
The plan does not cover unemployment linked to visa issues, legal matters, or if the student left a job voluntarily.
 
Why now?
 
“The transition from university to a professional career can be both exciting and uncertain for international students. Many students face financial stress while job hunting, making stable housing a top priority,” said Saurabh Arora, founder and CEO of University Living.
 
“Through UL – Uni Extended Stay, we are bridging this crucial gap by providing structured rental assistance, ensuring students have a secure place to stay as they focus on their career aspirations,” he said.
