REAL ID must to board US domestic flights from May 7. Know all about it

Starting May 7, all domestic air travelers in the United States who are 18 years or older will be required to present a REAL ID-compliant driver’s licence or another form of federally approved identification to board their flights. This mandate, announced by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), will be enforced at security checkpoints in airports nationwide.

What is a REAL ID?

REAL ID is a federal compliant driver's licence, learner permit, or non-driver ID issued by state departments of motor vehicles (DMVs). It features enhanced security measures designed to reduce identity fraud and improve national security, as recommended by the 9/11 Commission. The most distinctive feature of a REAL ID is a star emblem located in the upper right corner, which indicates compliance with federal standards.

Why is REAL ID Required?

The REAL ID Act was enacted in 2005 to enhance security measures following the events of September 11, 2001. By setting stricter standards for state-issued IDs, the government aims to ensure that all identification used for federal purposes meets specific identity verification requirements. This includes boarding domestic flights, entering federal facilities, and accessing military bases.

How to Get a REAL ID?

To obtain a REAL ID, you must visit your local DMV or Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) office. The application process typically requires in-person attendance, and you will need to provide specific documents.

Proof of identity: This can include a US birth certificate, valid US passport, or other approved documents.

Proof of social security number: A social security card or W-2 form is usually required.

Proof of residency: You may need to provide multiple documents showing your current address, such as utility bills or lease agreements.

Costs Associated with REAL ID

In most states, obtaining a REAL ID does not incur additional costs beyond standard DMV fees for driver's licences or ID cards. However, some states may charge extra for enhanced IDs. For example, Pennsylvania imposes a one-time fee of $30 for REAL ID.

Alternatives to REAL ID

US passport

US passport card

DHS trusted traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST)

US Department of Defence ID, including IDs issued to dependents

Border crossing card

An acceptable photo ID issued by a federally recognised Tribal Nation/Indian Tribe

HSPD-12 PIV card

Foreign government-issued passport

Canadian provincial driver's licence or Indian and Northern Affairs Canada card

Transportation worker identification credential

US Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766)

US Merchant Mariner Credential

Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)

With the May 7 deadline approaching, travelers are advised to act quickly to avoid travel disruptions. DMVs are experiencing high demand for REAL ID appointments, leading to limited availability and longer wait times.