Man replaces QR code at fuel pump, swindles many: How can you stay safe

In a concerning incident highlighting the growing sophistication of digital payment fraud, police in Mizoram’s capital city Aizawl have arrested a 23-year-old man for stealing money from a petrol pump by replacing the QR code sticker.

The accused, H Lalrohlua, was arrested on Sunday following a complaint from the manager of Mizofed’s petrol pump at Treasury Square. The accused allegedly replaced the legitimate payment QR code at the filling station with his own Google Pay QR code, effectively redirecting customer payments to his personal account.

Although Lalrohlua could swindle only Rs 2,315, the incident, in a way, highlights how digital payment systems could be manipulated.

How to stay safe?

As digital payments become increasingly popular, it is crucial for users to remain vigilant against potential frauds. Here are some essential tips to protect yourself:

Match the QR code name with the account holder’s name: Always check the name after scanning the QR code and confirm it with the receiver.

Verify QR code, look for tampering: Always ensure that the QR code you are scanning is legitimate. Look for any signs of tampering, such as stickers placed over original codes.

Use trusted payment platforms: Stick to well-known payment apps and avoid third-party applications that may not have robust security measures. Always download apps from official app stores.

Keep your UPI PIN confidential: Do not share PIN with anyone and avoid entering it on unfamiliar websites or apps.

Monitor transactions regularly: Regularly check your bank statements and transaction history for any unauthorised activity. Report any suspicious transactions immediately.

Be cautious with personal information: Avoid sharing sensitive personal information over phone calls or messages, especially if you did not initiate the contact. Legitimate companies will never ask for your UPI PIN or passwords.

Report suspicious activity: If you encounter any suspicious behaviour or transactions, report them to your bank and local cybercrime authorities promptly.