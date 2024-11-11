Last Vistara flight today: 6 deadlines for passengers, credit card holders

Vistara's last flight will take off on November 11, marking the airline’s official exit from the skies. Post Monday, all Vistara flights will cease to operate as an independent brand. As part of the Air India-Vistara merger, all Vistara flights will be integrated into the Air India network. Passengers who have bookings after 11 November will be accommodated on Air India flights, and they will receive detailed communication regarding the transition.

Action Needed:

Passengers with Vistara tickets after November 11 should verify their new flight details with Air India to ensure a smooth transition.

Club Vistara Points Expiry: December 31, 2024

If you’re a Club Vistara member, it’s time to make sure your points are used before they expire. All Club Vistara miles earned prior to the merger will have an expiry date of December 31, 2024. The loyalty program will be integrated into Air India’s Flying Returns program starting January 1, 2025. Points not redeemed before the deadline will be lost.

Action Needed:

Use your Club Vistara points to redeem flights, upgrades, or other rewards before the end of the year. Alternatively, transfer them to Air India's Flying Returns program if applicable.

Vistara Credit Card Benefits: December 31, 2024

For customers holding Vistara co-branded credit cards, it’s crucial to be aware that Vistara-specific benefits such as priority check-in, lounge access, and miles accumulation will expire by December 31, 2024. After the merger, credit cardholders will need to switch to the Air India co-branded credit cards to continue enjoying similar benefits.

Action Needed:

Cardholders should redeem remaining miles or benefits before the end of the year and look out for communication from their card issuers regarding the switch to Air India’s cards.

Name Correction Requests: November 25, 2024

Passengers who need to make any name corrections in their bookings should do so by November 25, 2024. Post this deadline, changes to bookings made on the Vistara website or mobile app might be limited due to the integration process with Air India.

Action Needed:

If you’ve misspelled your name or need to update it, ensure the correction is made by November 25 to avoid issues at check-in.

Club Vistara Membership Renewal: December 31, 2024

Members whose Club Vistara membership is expiring in the next few months should renew their membership before December 31, 2024. Renewals after this date will be processed under Air India’s Flying Returns program, so there may be changes in terms of benefits and status levels.

Action Needed:

Renew your membership to maintain your elite status and perks, ensuring a seamless transition to the new program.

Refund Processing for Vistara Flights: Ongoing until December 31, 2024

Due to the merger, passengers who need a refund for flights booked on Vistara should file their requests before December 31, 2024. Vistara has indicated that refund processes may take longer as the merger is implemented, and all refund-related queries will be handled by Air India after the transition.

Action Needed:

Submit any refund requests or claim compensation for canceled or rescheduled Vistara flights as soon as possible to avoid delays.

Vistara Loyalty Transfers to Air India: January 2025

Post-January 1, 2025, all Vistara miles will be transferred to Air India’s Flying Returns program. Members will retain their existing loyalty status with the new airline. However, specific details on how the points will be transferred or converted into Air India’s program are still being finalized.

Action Needed:

Stay updated on the integration of the programs and keep track of any communications from Air India regarding the process to migrate your Club Vistara miles.

For Passengers: Ensure your flight bookings, loyalty points, and credit card benefits are handled before their respective deadlines.

For Credit Cardholders and Club Vistara Members: Be mindful of benefit expiration and switch to Air India’s options as soon as possible.

For any queries related to your bookings, memberships, or credit card benefits, it’s advisable to directly reach out to Air India’s customer support or check the official website for the latest updates.