UK to hike immigrant sponsorship fee by 100%: How it impacts job seekers

In a development liking to affect Indians aspiring to work in the UK, the British government has proposed a series of fee increases for immigration applications. Among the most notable changes is the doubling of the Certificate of Sponsorship (COS) fee, rising from £239 (approximately 25,258) to £525 (Rs 55,483). Employers sponsoring skilled workers under the Skilled Worker Route will bear this cost, which is likely to impact immigration budgets and recruitment strategies.

COS is a record that confirms a foreign worker's employment by a UK company. It's a requirement for many work-based UK visas.

"The proposed fee hikes, which also include increased costs for naturalisation and electronic travel authorisations, are yet to receive parliamentary approval," the UK government said in a press release. No date has been announced for when these changes will take effect.

Key proposed increases include:

COS fee: Rising to £525

Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA): £16

Naturalisation as a British citizen: £1,605

Naturalisation as a British overseas territories citizen: £1,070

According to the UK government, the changes to ETAs, certificates of sponsorship and nationality products are forecast to generate an additional £269 million a year, thereby reducing the financial burden of running the immigration system on taxpayers.

Other fee hikes for students and skilled workers

Students applying for UK study visas will face stricter financial requirements from January 2, 2025. Living expense evidence will rise to:

£1,483 per month for London courses (£13,347 for a one-year master’s programme)

£1,136 per month for courses outside London (£10,224 for nine months)

Currently, these requirements stand at £1,334 and £1,023 per month for London and other regions, respectively. Exemptions apply for students already residing in the UK or from certain specified countries.

Skilled workers must also prepare for stricter financial thresholds. From 2025:

First-time applicants must earn above £38,700.

Families must meet higher income thresholds of £29,000, increasing to £38,700 later in the year.

Sponsors and applicants must ensure funds are held for 28 consecutive days prior to application submissions.

Impact on employers and families

Employers may need to reassess hiring strategies due to the rising COS fees. Families applying for visas will face new financial requirements to sponsor dependants:

£3,800 annually for the first child.

£2,400 annually for each additional child.

Applicants unable to meet these requirements may need to prove alternative qualifications, such as the citizenship status of their children or their long-term residency in the UK.

Exemptions and additional increases

While most visa categories will see minor fee increases, exemptions remain in place for certain groups, including:

Applicants with disabilities.

Carers.

Those in healthcare, armed forces, and talent-based roles.