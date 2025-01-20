Planning to visit Canada in 2025? Apply for visa early to avoid delays

Are you planning to visit Canada in 2025? Whether you are travelling for leisure or visiting family, doing business, or transiting through, you must know the required documents and steps to avoid delays. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) on Friday issued fresh guidelines to assist travellers. Here’s what you need to know:

Who needs a visa

Indian citizens planning to visit or transit through Canada require a visitor visa (temporary resident visa). Depending on your application, a visa officer may issue a single-entry or multiple-entry visa, valid for up to 10 years or until your passport or biometrics expire—whichever comes first. Do note that in November 2024, Canada amended its tourist visa policy, ending the practice of routinely granting 10-year multiple-entry visas. The new guidelines give immigration officers more discretion, allowing them to issue shorter visas based on individual assessments rather than defaulting to extended durations.

Basic requirements for a visitor visa

To qualify for a visa, you must:

Have a valid travel document, such as a passport

Be in good health

Have no criminal or immigration-related convictions

Convince the visa officer that you have strong ties—like a job, property, or family—that will ensure your return home

Demonstrate that you will leave Canada by the end of your visit

Prove you have sufficient funds for your stay

You may also need a medical examination or a letter of invitation from someone in Canada, depending on your circumstances.

Purpose of visit and required documents

The documents you need depend on your reason for travel. For example, you might be visiting as a tourist, for business, or for compassionate reasons. If you’re visiting family, you’ll need to confirm their status in Canada—whether they’re a citizen, permanent resident, or temporary resident.

After submitting your visa application, book a biometrics collection appointment promptly to avoid delays. Incomplete applications may be rejected.

Canada visa cost

The application fee for a Canadian visitor visa is CAD 100 (Rs 6,000) per person, regardless of whether it's a single-entry or multiple-entry visa.

Processing times for Indian applicants

Visa processing times vary depending on the applicant’s country of origin. For Indian citizens applying for a visitor visa, the processing time is currently 109 days (as of January 17, 2025). For Pakistani and Chinese visitors, it is 23 days and 26 days respectively.

This timeframe does not include the time needed for biometrics submission or application transfer between visa application centres and processing offices.

Documents required upon arrival

Travellers may need additional documents when entering Canada. For example:

Travelling with a minor (under 18): A letter of authorisation and relevant documents, such as adoption papers or custody agreements, may be required.

Invitations to Canada: If you have a letter of invitation from a person or organisation, carry it with you. Border officials may request to see it.

Arrival in Canada

A valid visa and travel documents do not guarantee entry into Canada. Border officials will check your identity, health, and eligibility upon arrival. At major airports, fingerprint verification will be conducted at primary inspection kiosks. For land entries, fingerprints may be verified during a secondary inspection.

Once admitted, visitors are generally allowed to stay in Canada for up to six months. However, a border officer may shorten or extend this period based on your travel purpose. If anything is unclear, ask the officer for clarification.

Providing false or incomplete information can result in denied entry. To be admitted, you must demonstrate that you meet all entry requirements and intend to leave Canada at the end of your authorised stay.