UK visa: Apply for UK-India Young Professionals Scheme 2025 on February 18

Here's your chance to live, work and study in the United Kingdom! The UK-India Young Professionals Scheme (YPS) 2025 ballot will open next week, offering a unique visa opportunity for young people from both countries.

YPS is a reciprocal scheme that allows UK and Indian nationals aged 18 to 30 to live, study, travel, and work in the other country for up to two years. Launched in February 2023, the scheme issued over 2,100 visas to Indian nationals in its first year.

"The Young Professionals Scheme is an excellent programme which helps build a modern understanding of our countries among Brits and Indians alike. I strongly encourage people from all corners of the country to apply – from Itanagar to Coimbatore, from Leh to Surat, and from Bhubaneshwar to Indore," said Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India.

How to apply for the ballot

Indian nationals aged 18 to 30 must enter the ballot on gov.uk to be considered for one of the 3,000 available spots. The ballot will open on February 18 and close on February 20. There is no fee to enter, and successful entries will be chosen at random.

To enter the ballot, you will need to provide:

Also Read

Name

Date of birth

Passport details

A scanned photo or photo of your passport

Phone number

Email address

All supporting documents must be in English or Welsh. If any documents are in another language, they must be translated by a certified translation service before submission.

Eligibility criteria

Applicants must:

Be an Indian national or citizen aged 18 to 30.

Have a qualification at UK bachelor’s degree level or above.

Have at least £2,530 (approximately Rs 274,980) in savings.

Who is not eligible?

You cannot apply if you:

Have children under 18 who live with you or whom you are financially responsible for.

Have already lived in the UK under the YPS scheme.

What happens after entering the ballot?

Successful entries will be chosen at random and notified within two weeks of the ballot closing.

What’s next if you’re successful?

Application: You will receive an invitation to apply for a visa.

Timeline: You will have 90 days from the date of the email to apply online, pay the visa application fee (including the immigration health surcharge), and provide biometrics.

What you can and cannot do on this visa

You can:

1. Study at a university or college. Some courses may require an Academic Technology Approval Scheme (ATAS) certificate.

2. Work in most jobs.

3. Set up a business, provided your premises are rented, your equipment is worth less than £5,000, and you have no employees.

You cannot:

1. Extend your stay under this visa.

2. Apply for most benefits.

3. Include family members in your application – each must apply separately.

4. Work as a professional sportsperson, including as a coach.

If you give birth in the UK

1. Your child will not automatically become a British citizen.

2. If you plan to travel in and out of the UK with your child, apply online for their dependent visa.

3. A full UK birth certificate showing both parents' names will be required.

Beware of fraud and scams

The UK government has warned applicants to be cautious of fraudulent agents claiming to secure visas in exchange for money.

"We will never ask for payment by email, at a visa application centre or into a personal bank account. All associated costs such as visa fees or premium services should be paid online on the official GOV.UK and commercial partner websites," it said.