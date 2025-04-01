UK visa fee hike from April: 6-month visa to cost Rs 13,400 for Indians

From April 1, 2025, if you're planning to visit the United Kingdom from India, your visa is going to cost more. The fee for a Standard Visitor visa — required for Indian, Pakistani and Nigerian nationals — has increased from £115 (approximately ₹12,190) to £127 (approximately ₹13,462). Long-term visitor visas have also seen an upward revision. UK visa fee hike from April: 6-month visa to cost Rs 14,000 for Indians, up from £432 (approximately ₹45,792).

The UK is also expanding its Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system, which applies to visitors from visa-exempt countries. The ETA, which earlier cost £10 (approximately ₹1,060), now comes at £16 (approximately ₹1,696).

Visa fee changes from April 1, 2025

Here’s what’s changed:

Standard Visitor visa (up to 6 months):

— Previous fee: £115 (₹12,190)

— New fee: £127 (₹13,462)

— Increase: £12 (₹1,272)

Long-term visitor visas:

Two-year visa: £475 (₹50,350), up from £432 (₹45,792)

Five-year visa: £848 (₹89,888), up from £771 (₹81,726)

Ten-year visa: £1,059 (₹1,12,254), up from £963 (₹1,02,078)

Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA):

— Previous fee: £10 (₹1,060)

— New fee: £16 (₹1,696)

— Increase: £6 (₹636)

Who uses long-term visitor visas?

A long-term Standard Visitor visa is for people who need to travel to the UK frequently. It’s available in 2, 5 or 10-year formats, with each stay limited to 6 months.

Common users include:

Family visitors — those visiting relatives in the UK multiple times

Business travellers — attending recurring meetings or events

Tourists — planning repeat holidays in the UK

Applicants must show a pattern of regular travel, stable finances, and strong ties to their home country. The visa can’t be used to live in the UK.

If you're from a visa-required country

(such as India, Pakistan, Nigeria)

— You need to apply for a Standard Visitor visa

— It costs £127 (₹13,462) for stays up to 6 months

— Single or multiple-entry options depend on the officer’s decision

— Apply online, then attend a visa centre for biometrics

— You’ll need to provide documents like your passport, proof of funds, travel itinerary and accommodation details

— Processing usually takes 3 weeks, sometimes longer during busy periods

— An interview may be required

If you're from a visa-free country

(such as the United States, EU countries, Australia, Japan)

— You must apply for an ETA before travelling

— It costs £16 (₹1,696) and is valid for 2 years or until your passport expires

— You can visit multiple times, but each stay is capped at 6 months

— Apply online or via mobile app — no biometrics or documents needed

— Most ETAs are processed within 3 working days

— No interview or appointment is involved

— As of April 1, 2025, the ETA is already in place for Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan

— More visa-exempt countries will be added throughout 2024 and 2025