Canada hikes minimum wage to $17.30 from April 1; Indian immigrants to gain

Starting today, April 1, 2025, workers across Canada will see a bump in their pay as both federal and provincial minimum wages increase.

The federal minimum wage has risen from $17.30 to $17.75 per hour—a 2.4% increase. This applies to those working in federally regulated private sectors, including banks, postal and courier services, telecommunications, and interprovincial transport by air, rail, road and marine, the Canadian government stated in a press release.

This change will apply to Canadian citizens as well as immigrants in these sectors. Official figures show that Indians account for around 22% of Canada’s temporary foreign workers. According to the 2021 Canadian census, about 1.35 million people identified as being of Indian origin, making up roughly 3.7% of the country’s population. Many in both groups are likely to benefit from the wage increase.

Federal wage changes linked to inflation

The federal rate is adjusted every April based on changes in Canada’s Consumer Price Index (CPI). The 2.4% increase reflects the CPI average for 2024.

Employers must update payroll systems from today to ensure all employees, including interns, are paid the correct rate. If a provincial or territorial minimum wage is higher than the federal rate, the higher rate must be used.

“The federal minimum wage brings stability and certainty to Canadian workers and businesses alike and helps reduce income inequality across the board. Today’s increase brings us one step closer to building a more fair economy,” said Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour in a press release.

Four provinces raise rates

Alongside the federal increase, four provinces have also adjusted their minimum wages:

Nova Scotia: From $15.30 to $15.65 per hour

Newfoundland and Labrador: From $15.60 to $16.00 per hour

New Brunswick: From $15.30 to $15.65 per hour

Yukon: From $17.59 to $17.94 per hour

Where wages stay the same

In other provinces and territories, the minimum wage remains unchanged for now, although many continue to review their rates.

Nunavut still holds the highest minimum wage in the country at $19.00 per hour. Yukon’s new rate puts it just behind.