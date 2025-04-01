Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Canada hikes minimum wage to $17.30 from April 1; Indian immigrants to gain

Canada hikes minimum wage to $17.30 from April 1; Indian immigrants to gain

Canada's wage hike applies to those working in federally regulated private sectors, including banks, postal and courier services, etc

Canada
Canada (Photo: Shutterstock)
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 9:55 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Starting today, April 1, 2025, workers across Canada will see a bump in their pay as both federal and provincial minimum wages increase.
 
The federal minimum wage has risen from $17.30 to $17.75 per hour—a 2.4% increase. This applies to those working in federally regulated private sectors, including banks, postal and courier services, telecommunications, and interprovincial transport by air, rail, road and marine, the Canadian government stated in a press release.
 
This change will apply to Canadian citizens as well as immigrants in these sectors. Official figures show that Indians account for around 22% of Canada’s temporary foreign workers. According to the 2021 Canadian census, about 1.35 million people identified as being of Indian origin, making up roughly 3.7% of the country’s population. Many in both groups are likely to benefit from the wage increase.
 
Federal wage changes linked to inflation
 
The federal rate is adjusted every April based on changes in Canada’s Consumer Price Index (CPI). The 2.4% increase reflects the CPI average for 2024.
 
Employers must update payroll systems from today to ensure all employees, including interns, are paid the correct rate. If a provincial or territorial minimum wage is higher than the federal rate, the higher rate must be used.

Also Read

Canada rejected 2.3 million visas in 2024; study permit refusals hit 52%

Canada immigration backlog drops below 830,000 as IRCC speeds up processing

Canada drops CRS bonus for job offers: Impact on Express Entry applicants

Is studying in Canada a nightmare for some Indians? Red flags to watch for

Canada immigration: PR cards in 16 days; travel visa for Indians in 83 days

 
“The federal minimum wage brings stability and certainty to Canadian workers and businesses alike and helps reduce income inequality across the board. Today’s increase brings us one step closer to building a more fair economy,” said Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour in a press release.
 
Four provinces raise rates
 
Alongside the federal increase, four provinces have also adjusted their minimum wages:
 
Nova Scotia: From $15.30 to $15.65 per hour  
Newfoundland and Labrador: From $15.60 to $16.00 per hour  
New Brunswick: From $15.30 to $15.65 per hour  
Yukon: From $17.59 to $17.94 per hour  
 
Where wages stay the same
 
In other provinces and territories, the minimum wage remains unchanged for now, although many continue to review their rates.
 
Nunavut still holds the highest minimum wage in the country at $19.00 per hour. Yukon’s new rate puts it just behind.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

New borrowers face credit squeeze, turn to secured loans and credit cards

House tax waiver scheme for Delhi residents: What this means for homeowners

MCD refutes Delhi property tax exemption claims, urges timely payments

Failure to deduct tax under Section 194-IA may deem transferee as default

24,000+ removed from UK; illegal immigration makes me angry: PM Starmer

Topics :Canada ImmigrationBS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 9:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story