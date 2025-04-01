DA arrears for central govt employees: Check payment date & amount received

The Union Cabinet on Friday approved a 2 per cent hike in dearness allowance (DA) for its employees and pensioners. DA will rise from 53 per cent to 55 per cent, resulting in a salary increase, said Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. A previous hike, in July 2024, raised DA from 50 per cent to 53 per cent.

Payment date and arrears

Along with their April salaries, Central government employees will receive arrears for January, February and March 2025. This means that employees will not only see an increase in their monthly pay but will also receive a lump sum payment for the three months of outstanding dues. For those on a minimum basic salary of Rs 18,000, this translates to an additional Rs 360 per month, resulting in total arrears of Rs 1,080. Pensioners receiving a basic pension of Rs 9,000 will see an increase of Rs 180 per month, amounting to arrears of Rs 540.

The approved hike is set to benefit around 4.86 million central government employees and 6.65 million pensioners. The total financial burden on the exchequer due to the increase in DA and dearness relief (DR) is estimated at Rs 6,614.04 crore per annum.

The government periodically revises DA and DR rates, taking into account inflationary trends and price indices to ensure that the real value of earnings for employees and pensioners remains protected.

What's next for central government employees?

The government is expected to announce a second DA hike for the July-December period in October-November 2025. Once the Eighth Pay Commission’s recommendations come into effect, the DA will be merged with the basic salary, resetting it to zero. This integration will lead to a revised salary structure for government employees.

To check if DA has been credited to your salary as a central government employee, you can follow these steps:

Check your salary slip

The most straightforward way to verify if the DA has been credited is to review your salary slip for the month of April 2025. The DA amount should be clearly listed as a separate component of your gross salary.

Bank statement

You can also check your bank statement in April. The credited salary will reflect the increased DA, including any arrears from January to March 2025. Look for the total amount deposited in your account and compare it with your previous month's salary to identify any increases.

Online portals

Many government departments provide online access to payslips and salary details. Log into your department's official portal or the Employee Self portal if available. Here, you can view detailed pay slip information, including components like basic pay, DA, and other allowances.

Contact HR or accounts department

If you are unable to find the information online or through your salary slip, consider reaching out to your human resources or accounts department. They can provide clarification on whether the DA has been credited and assist with any discrepancies.