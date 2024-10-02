Unblocking inactive EPF account: What employees must do

The Employee Provident Fund (EPF) is a crucial retirement savings scheme designed to provide financial security for employees in the organised sector. However, accounts can become inactive if there are no contributions for three years. This may happen due to retirement, migration, or other reasons. With recent updates from the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), the process has become easier and more streamlined. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Understanding inoperative EPF accounts An EPF account is deemed inoperative when no contributions have been made by either the employee or employer for a continuous period of 36 months. Despite this classification, the balance in these accounts continues to accrue interest.

It is essential to ensure that your KYC (Know Your Customer) details are updated before attempting to unblock your EPF account. This process includes verifying your identity and submitting necessary documents such as your Aadhaar card, PAN card, and bank account information. You can complete this either by visiting the EPFO office or through the EPF member portal.

Recent updates from the EPFO have introduced stricter verification protocols for unblocking accounts. For instance, if an account is classified as transaction-less (no transactions for three years), additional verification steps are required. This includes confirming identity through multiple sources and potentially requiring confirmation from other employees who worked at the same organisation during similar periods.

Steps to unblock an EPF account online

Go to https://www.epfindia.gov.in.

Use your UAN (Universal Account Number) and password to log in.

On the dashboard, locate and click on the ‘Help Desk’ option.

Under the help desk, find the option for ‘Inoperative Account Assistance’.

Provide the necessary information, such as your UAN, to verify your identity.

Follow the on-screen instructions to submit your request for unblocking your account.

If you encounter any difficulties, you can visit the EPF Grievance Redressal Portal at [EPFiGMS](https://epfigms.gov.in/) to lodge a complaint or track the status of your unblocking request.

Once all necessary steps are completed and requests submitted, unblocking an EPF account can take between 20 to 25 days. The duration may vary based on the type of account and specific verification requirements.

Withdrawal options post-unblocking

After successfully unblocking an account, members have various options regarding their funds:

Full withdrawal: Eligible upon retirement or if unemployed for more than two months.

Partial withdrawal: Permitted under specific conditions such as medical emergencies or education needs. Members can submit withdrawal claims online through the EPFO portal once their accounts are active again.