Your face could be your boarding pass: India plans biometric for foreigners

India could soon introduce facial recognition technology (FRT) for international air travel. Speaking at the CAPA Digital Aviation Summit on Tuesday, Digi Yatra Foundation CEO Suresh Khadakbhavi announced plans for a pilot study in June 2025.

“We are planning an international pilot project in June 2025 between two countries. We don't want to overcommit. However, we are working in this direction,” said Khadakbhavi. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Currently, the DigiYatra service is only available for domestic travellers in India. It allows contactless airport entry and security clearance using facial biometrics. Khadakbhavi added, “We will also work with the Bureau of Immigration and visa-issuing agencies to enable this service for international visitors flying in and out of India.”

What is DigiYatra?

DigiYatra, introduced by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Digi Yatra Foundation, is a mobile-based platform allowing air travellers to store their ID and travel documents securely. The system uses facial recognition to streamline the airport experience by eliminating the need for physical ID checks.

The Indian government has planned to expand DigiYatra to cover 24 airports. However, as of now, the service is operational only at 8 airports, with the goal of rolling it out to more airports soon.

DigiYatra is available at the following airports:

Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi (Terminal 3)

Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru

Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Varanasi

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai (Terminal 2)

Pune International Airport

Cochin International Airport

How can you use DigiYatra?

1. Download the DigiYatra App from Play Store or App Store, and register using your Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

2. Link your identity credentials using DigiLocker or Aadhaar.

3. Upload a selfie when prompted on the app.

4. Upload your boarding pass and share it with the departure airport.

Single-use DigiYatra

1. Scan your boarding pass and register your face.

2. Show government-approved ID proof for Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) approval.

Henry Harteveldt, a travel industry analyst at Atmosphere Research, told *The New York Times* earlier this year that 2025 could be a tipping point for biometrics in air travel. He said, “Time-consuming airport rituals like security screening, bag drop, and boarding may soon only require your face, helping to reduce waiting times and stress for travellers.”

Biometric systems worldwide

Several countries are already using biometric systems at airports to streamline immigration and boarding processes for foreign nationals.

The countries, according to their official web portals are:

United States: Major airports like JFK and LAX use facial recognition for foreign nationals entering and leaving the country.

United Kingdom: Facial recognition e-gates are available for non-EU citizens at Heathrow and Gatwick.

Schengen Area: Countries like Germany, France, and the Netherlands are rolling out facial recognition at immigration for non-EU travellers.

Australia: Major airports like Sydney and Melbourne use SmartGate, which relies on facial biometrics for passport control.

Singapore: Changi Airport uses facial recognition for immigration checks and boarding.

UAE: Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports use FRT for immigration and boarding.

China: Airports like Beijing Capital and Shanghai Pudong use biometrics for passport control.

Japan: Narita and Haneda airports use facial recognition to speed up immigration checks.

South Korea: Incheon Airport requires foreign nationals to go through facial recognition during immigration.

Canada: Major airports like Toronto Pearson and Vancouver use FRT for customs and immigration.

Mexico: Mexico City International uses biometric facial recognition for foreign nationals.

e-passports: What’s next?

Khadakbhavi also mentioned that e-passports are in the pipeline for Indian international travellers. “We will initially roll out e-passports for international passengers, with Indians gaining access once the government starts issuing them,” he said. The e-passport, which includes an RFID chip, is already being tested at regional passport offices in Bhubaneswar and Nagpur.

The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that the project will be launched in phases across the country following the successful pilot. The chip in e-passports will store critical information, making it harder to forge. The technology complies with International Civil Aviation Organization regulations.

Khadakbhavi added, “Countries like Singapore and those within the European Union have launched e-passports. A significant number of their citizens hold such passports, so the pilot project will be done with their involvement.”

Loterm plans for India’s airports

The government is also developing a national policy to transform Indian airports into major international hubs. The policy, currently awaiting Cabinet approval, aims to address long immigration queues and create infrastructure for smoother international connectivity.

Key points of the policy include:

Easing immigration and security bottlenecks at airports.

Allocating international flying rights.

Developing necessary infrastructure for transit hubs, making airports like Delhi's competitive with Dubai and Singapore.

Khadakbhavi said, “Long queues at immigration counters have been identified as one of the pain points, and we’re aiming to reduce this issue by introducing biometrics and streamlining the process for both Indian and international travellers.”