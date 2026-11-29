Identify all foreign assets and income omitted from your returns and disclose them in Form 1. The department has until one month after the end of the month in which you file the declaration to issue Form 2, which sets out the amount due. According to the department, you must pay within two months of the end of the month in which you receive Form 2 and report the payment in Form 3. “The department will then issue the final certificate in Form 4 within one month from the end of the month in which Form 3 is received,” says Raote.