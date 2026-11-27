Pet insurance can help owners manage the cost of unexpected veterinary treatment, including hospitalisation, surgery, diagnostic tests and medicines. But paying a premium does not mean every veterinary bill will be reimbursed. Waiting periods, pre-existing conditions, treatment-specific caps, co-payments and exclusions can significantly reduce the payout.

The actual value of a pet insurance policy depends not just on the sum insured but also on how much of a particular treatment the insurer agrees to cover.

What does pet insurance cover?

Pet insurance policies in India can cover expenses arising from illnesses and accidents, including veterinary consultations, diagnostic tests, prescribed medicines, hospitalisation and surgeries. Depending on the insurer and the policy selected, coverage may extend to outpatient department (OPD) treatment, dental care, specialised therapies, emergency ambulance services and third-party liability.

Ashwini Dubey, business head – home and pet insurance at Policybazaar, said some policies also offer benefits such as pet boarding, teleconsultations, death or loss benefits, trip cancellation, behavioural treatment and eligible pregnancy complications. However, these benefits may require separate covers or add-ons. The extent of coverage can make a difference when an unexpected medical emergency arises. Dubey shared three claim examples. In one case, a pet suffering from blood in the urine and stomach discomfort underwent investigations and kidney stone surgery, for which the insurer paid ₹42,991. In another, an accidental fall led to Grade 2 medial patellar luxation (MPL), requiring orthopaedic surgery, with a claim payout of ₹59,237.

In a third case, a pet swallowed a finger ring and required medical intervention, resulting in a claim payout of ₹35,390. Arti Mulik, chief technical officer at Universal Sompo General Insurance, said hospitalisation expenses can range from ₹1,000 to ₹50,000, depending on the severity of the condition, while surgeries could cost even more. What is not covered, and why can claims be rejected? Pet insurance is designed to protect against unforeseen expenses rather than existing illnesses or predictable routine costs. Mulik said common exclusions include pre-existing illnesses, cosmetic procedures, treatment by unqualified persons, conditions arising from deliberate neglect and government-banned breeds. Routine check-ups and vaccinations may be covered under specific plans or add-ons. Most policies also have waiting periods of 30 to 90 days, depending on the product.

Girish Sehgal, chief – health underwriting, claims, customer service and operations at ICICI Lombard, said the insurer's Paw Care policy generally excludes pre-existing conditions, subject to applicable continuity provisions. Claims arising during the initial 30-day waiting period are also excluded, except those resulting from accidents. Routine expenses such as vaccinations, grooming, bathing and nail clipping are not covered under the general policy terms. Certain claims may also become inadmissible if prescribed preventive medicines or vaccinations have not been taken. Owners should also check whether OPD treatment is covered, as consultations, diagnostic tests and medicines may not qualify under the base policy. Why may the sum insured not be enough? A policy offering ₹1 lakh in cover does not necessarily reimburse ₹1 lakh for every treatment. Treatment-specific sub-limits, deductibles and co-payments can reduce the payout.

Dubey illustrated this with an example of a minor illness claim under HDFC ERGO's Make Your Own Plan, which is capped at 25 per cent of the applicable illness sum insured or ₹15,000, whichever is lower. If the illness sum insured is ₹40,000, the maximum payout under this limit would be ₹10,000, even if the veterinary bill is ₹40,000. Mulik said the premium should not be the sole criterion for buying insurance. Consider two owners who insure similar dogs for ₹25,000. One policy has no co-payment and higher surgery limits, while another offers a lower premium but imposes a 20 per cent co-payment and a surgery cap of ₹10,000.

For a ₹15,000 surgery, the second policy could pay less than ₹10,000 because of its sub-limit, despite the owner having paid premiums regularly. What should pet owners check before buying insurance? Sehgal advised pet owners to examine the sum insured, treatment-specific sub-limits, deductibles, co-payments, waiting periods, exclusions and age- and breed-based eligibility. Dubey said owners should also check renewal conditions, premium revisions, claim-intimation timelines, cashless veterinary hospital availability, pre-authorisation requirements and claim-processing timelines. Before purchasing, owners should disclose the pet's medical history, check vaccination requirements and understand whether coverage can continue as the pet ages. While filing a claim, they should notify the insurer within the prescribed timeline, retain prescriptions, diagnosis reports and itemised bills, and ensure the pet's identification matches the policy.