Up to 30% off on gold, diamonds: Dhanteras offers by leading jewellers

Dhanteras, the auspicious day that starts the Diwali festivities, is here and jewellers are cashing in on the occasion to lure buyers. From offering up to 30 per cent discount to cashback offers, top jewellery brands have opened their doors to a plethora of enticing deals and promotions.

Dhanteras, carrying religious importance originated from the churning of the ocean (Samudra Manthan). On the thirteenth day of the waning moon in the Kartik month, Lord Dhanvantari, the divine physician, was born, signifying the onset of advancements in medical science. Following this, two days later, Goddess Lakshmi manifested, laying the foundation for the celebration of Diwali.

Traditionally, buying gold, diamonds, and other precious items on Dhanteras is believed to bring good fortune. Numerous jewellery companies, such as Tanishq, Kalyan Jewellers, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, among others, have unveiled a range of deals and discounts to enhance the prosperity of their customers during the festival.

Tanishq

Tanishq's Festive offer for 2023 includes up to a 20 per cent discount on making charges for gold jewellery and on the value of diamond jewellery. The offer is available pan-India and online until November 12, with an exception in Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry, where it will be valid until November 11, 2023.

The company also provides a 100 per cent exchange value on old gold purchased from any jeweller in all Tanishq stores in India. For transactions above Rs 80,000, the company is offering an instant Rs 4,000 discount to SBI Card customers. This offer is available until November 12 and can be used once per card.

The Mia E-com platform of Tanishq is offering up to a 20 per cent discount on its products until November 10.

Kalyan Jewellers

As part of its Diwali festivities, Kalyan Jewellers last month announced the launch of specially curated gold coins, featuring Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi designs in both 22-carat and 24-carat.

The brand is offering a complimentary one-gram gold coin for every bill amounting to Rs 50,000 or more. This special offer is applicable with a minimum purchase of Rs 1 lakh.

In addition to this, Candere by Kalyan Jewellers has a flat 20 per cent discount on diamond stone prices, along with an immediate 3 per cent discount on purchases made through debit and credit cards from all major banks.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds

For every purchase of Rs 30,000 or more in gold jewellery, the company is providing a complimentary 100 mg gold coin. Moreover, there are no making charges for gemstone and polki jewellery, and customers can avail of discounts of up to 30 per cent on diamond values. These discounts are applicable until November 19, 2023.

SBI Cardholders can enjoy an additional 5 per cent cashback on transactions exceeding Rs 25,000, with a maximum cashback of Rs 2,500 per card account. This offer is valid until November 12.

Carat Lane

The brand is providing a flat 25 per cent discount on diamond purchases of Rs 4,000 and above. Additionally, there is a 5 per cent instant discount for customers using an SBI Card. This offer remains valid until November 12.

PC Jewellers

The company is offering 20 per cent off on making charges of all gold jewellery and a 20 per cent discount on the diamond value. It also offers Rs 100 off per gram of gold jewellery. The discount offers are valid till November 15.

Senco Gold and Dimaond

Senco Gold and Diamond is offering discounts of up to 30 per cent on gold jewellery-making charges, 20 per cent on platinum jewellery-making charges, and 15 per cent on silver items MRP. The company is also offering Rs 500 off on your first purchase.

Joyalukkas

Joyalukkas is offering a Rs 2000 gift voucher on the purchase of diamonds, uncut diamonds, and precious jewellery amounting to Rs 50,000 and above. For gold jewellery purchases worth Rs 50,000 and above, you get a Rs 1000 gift voucher.

Additionally, a Rs 500 gift voucher is available for silver jewellery purchases totalling Rs 10,000 and above. This offer is not applicable for gold and silver coins/bars and is valid until November 12, 2023.