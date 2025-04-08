US Bill threatens to cut work options for Indian students - What this means

The proposed US bill to end the Optional Practical Training (OPT) programme is causing concern among Indian students studying in the US. Currently, OPT allows international STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) students to stay for up to three years after graduation to work in the US. With over 300,000 Indian students studying in the US, many are now in a state of panic as they fear they could be forced to leave immediately after graduation unless they transition to an H-1B visa.

What is this Bill about?

The bill in question is aimed at ending the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program, which currently allows international students, particularly those in the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) fields, to stay in the United States for up to three years after graduation to work. The OPT program gives these students the opportunity to gain practical experience in their field of study, which helps them build their resumes and repay student loans.

The bill, introduced amid rising anti-immigrant sentiments and policies by the US administration, threatens the future of many students who rely on OPT to gain work experience, earn salaries to repay student loans, and establish themselves in the competitive US job market. Indian students are particularly affected as they make up a large portion of the international student body benefiting from OPT. The bill could force them to look for job opportunities outside the US if they are unable to secure an H-1B visa, which has its own challenges due to the lottery system.

Why is it worrying Indian students?

Anti-Immigrant Sentiments: The bill is part of a larger trend of anti-immigrant measures that have been pursued by the Trump administration. These measures include mass deportations and other actions aimed at limiting immigration to the U.S. Trump had campaigned on a platform focused on tightening immigration policies, and his administration had already taken steps during his first term to address this, including limiting work visas and focusing on enforcement.

Impact on Students: The introduction of this bill, although previous attempts to end OPT have failed, has triggered panic among F-1 and M-1 visa holders—students who are studying in the U.S. on these types of visas. The fear among these students, particularly from India, is that without OPT, they will lose the opportunity to work in the US after graduation.

Rush to Apply for H-1B Visas: The panic has led many of these students to scramble to find jobs that can transition them to the H-1B visa (a temporary work visa). The H-1B visa is a key route for foreign students who want to continue working in the U.S. after graduation. However, securing an H-1B visa is highly competitive due to the lottery system and strict quotas. Therefore, many students are desperately trying to secure job offers that would enable them to apply for this visa before the potential changes take effect.

What will happen if the Bill is passed?

If the bill passes, Indian students would be forced to leave the US immediately after completing their studies unless they transition to an H-1B visa, which is a temporary work visa. However, the H-1B visa system is highly competitive and subject to a lottery system, meaning that many students may not be able to secure one.

This explains the panic among international students who rely on OPT for work opportunities in the US, particularly given the financial burden many carry from student loans. It also affects their future job prospects in the U.S., forcing them to consider studying and working in other countries like Canada or European nations, where post-graduation work opportunities are more stable and accessible.

History of Stricter Visa Policies

During Trump’s previous presidency there was:

Higher visa rejection rates, especially for students from developing countries or Muslim majority countries.

More scrutiny of visa applications, including additional interviews and background checks.

Policies targeting countries with strained relations with U.S. like Uzbekistan, Ukraine and China.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) played a significant role in implementing these stricter visa policies, citing national security concerns.

Many students are worried about their ability to renew or maintain their visas under Trump’s second term.

In Trump’s first term, international students faced:

Immigration Policy Uncertainty: Travel ban and proposed OPT restrictions caused anxiety among students and families.

Enrollment Decline: Between 2016 and 2018, new international student enrollment declined by 3%, 7% and 1% with some institutions like Illinois Institute of Technology seeing a 25% decline in international enrollment.

“America First” Rhetoric: Trump’s focus on American workers worried international graduates about their career prospects.

The impact was not limited to campuses but extended to the broader economy as international students bring in billions in tuition and fees and are key to innovation-driven sectors.

Trump’s second term will bring challenges for F-1 visa students and others. Here are some of the potential changes to watch out for, according to Herman Legal Group, LLC

More Focus on Security

Experts say immigration policies under a second Trump administration will be more security-focused. Student mobility will be seen as a security threat rather than an opportunity to develop the world or grow the economy.

Changes to OPT and STEM OPT Extensions

Current Situation

OPT allows international students to work in the U.S. for one year after college graduation, with STEM students eligible for a two-year extension. The U.S. Supreme Court upheld STEM OPT extension in October 2023 and gave relief to students and universities.

What’s Likely Changing?

Trump’s previous administration tried to:

Limit OPT duration

Eliminate or restrict STEM OPT, citing competition for American workers.

With Trump back in office, these policies will be revisited under his “Buy American, Hire American” agenda:

Restricting OPT will:

Disrupt individual career paths by limiting opportunities for graduating students who depend on work experience

Undermine the U.S. as a global technology leader.

Challenges with F-1 Visa Renewal and Student Visa Rules

With increased administrative processing, scrutiny and background checks, students who need to extend their F-1 visa will be uncertain. F-1 students who are in the U.S. but whose prior F-1 visa has expired will need to re-apply for the F-1 visa in their home country if they want to travel outside the U.S. and re-enter on F-1 status.

Funding for Professional Programs

Trump’s threat to eliminate the U.S. Department of Education and his restrictionist policies on international student and scholar programs have many internationals worried about funding programs that support their studies and work in the U.S.

What's the other fallout of this policy?

No Alternative Transition:

Currently, students on OPT have the opportunity to apply for an H-1B visa (a temporary work visa for highly skilled workers) to continue working in the U.S. However, if OPT is eliminated, students may lose this transition path.

Students who are unable to secure an H-1B visa or do not have a qualified employer to sponsor them would have to leave the U.S. immediately, significantly affecting their professional prospects.

Non-STEM Graduates Are Already Affected:

As it stands, non-STEM graduates are already required to leave the U.S. one year after completing their degree, since they do not qualify for the STEM extension of OPT.

The bill would exacerbate this issue for STEM students as well, removing their ability to stay and work in the U.S. without an alternative work visa. This would likely create financial and emotional turmoil for students who have already invested years of education and resources into pursuing their studies in the U.S.

Panic and Job Search Rush:

In response to the potential changes, students are rushing to secure jobs with employers who can sponsor them for an H-1B visa, as it may be their only option to stay in the U.S. However, the H-1B visa system is competitive, with a limited number of visas available each year, and securing one through the lottery system is not guaranteed.