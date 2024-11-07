US Diversity Visa 2026: Last chance to apply as deadline closes today

Applicants have only until today, November 7, to apply for the United States Diversity Visa (DV) for the financial year 2026, a pathway offering permanent residency to those from low-immigration countries.

The DV Program, administered by the US State Department, provides 55,000 immigrant visas annually. Eligible applicants can also include their spouses and children. However, those from certain high-immigration countries, including India, China, and Brazil, are excluded from this year’s programme due to their high immigration rates to the US in recent years.

How to check lottery results

Registrants will be able to check their lottery status from May 3, 2025, using their confirmation number on the State Department’s lottery entrant status page. Successful applicants are advised to retain this number, as it will be essential in verifying their entry status through to September 2026.

Increase in successful applicants in recent years

The DV Program has seen high demand, with 120,700 immigrants obtaining US permanent residency through the lottery in 2023. This marked an increase from 48,400 in 2022. A US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) explained, “These individuals enter as legal permanent residents on green cards but still need to meet naturalisation requirements, such as moral character criteria.”

Eligibility and restrictions for DV-2026

To be eligible for the DV-2026 lottery, applicants must have been born in countries with low immigration rates to the United States. Nationals from the following countries are not eligible:

Bangladesh

Brazil

Canada

China (including Hong Kong SAR)

Colombia

Cuba

Dominican Republic

El Salvador

Haiti

Honduras

India

Jamaica

Mexico

Nigeria

Pakistan

Philippines

South Korea

Venezuela

Vietnam

However, individuals born in Macau SAR and Taiwan remain eligible. Additionally, those born in ineligible countries may still apply if their spouse or a parent was born in an eligible country. For example, an Indian-born applicant with a Nepali spouse may qualify for the programme.

Strict rules for application submissions

Applicants are allowed only one entry per registration period. Any individual submitting multiple entries will be automatically disqualified. Each applicant must keep their confirmation number secure, as it will be required to check their entry status.

Those who participated in the DV-2024 programme had until September 30, 2024, to verify their status. For DV-2026, applicants are advised to keep their confirmation numbers until at least September 30, 2026.

Fees and process for selected applicants

While entering the DV lottery is free, selected applicants are required to pay a non-refundable visa application fee of $330 before their interview. Other costs, such as medical examinations and certified documentation, may also apply. There are no guarantees, as selection in the lottery does not automatically ensure visa approval. “You must still meet all conditions under US law,” according to the US Embassy official in New Delhi.

Scam warnings from the US Department of State

The US Department of State has cautioned applicants to be wary of scams. “The State Department does not send email or mail notifications to winners,” a State Department official warned. Any claims of direct notifications or fee collection on behalf of the Department should be disregarded as fraudulent. Applicants should rely exclusively on the official website for updates on their lottery status.