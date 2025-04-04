US visa rule: Now, submit DS-160 form first or risk losing appointment slot

If you’re planning to apply for a US visa, you’ll now need to complete and submit the DS-160 form before booking your appointment. The US Department of State has changed how the online form and scheduling process works — and it could affect how quickly you get a slot.

DS-160 must now be submitted before booking

The DS-160 online nonimmigrant visa application is required for all non-immigrant visa applicants entering the US temporarily. Under the new rules, the form must be filled out and submitted before you schedule an appointment.

Earlier, applicants were allowed to book interview slots before submitting the form, which sometimes caused delays and issues in processing.

“The recent updates to the US visa application process, particularly concerning the DS-160 form and appointment scheduling, are designed to enhance the overall efficiency and security of the system,” said Varun Singh, managing director at XIPHIAS Immigration. “By requiring applicants to complete the DS-160 form prior to scheduling an appointment, the US Department of State ensures that consular officers have access to accurate and complete information ahead of interviews.”

Appointment system has also changed

Applicants now need to make sure the barcode number on the DS-160 confirmation page matches the number used to schedule the appointment. If the numbers don’t match, the applicant won’t be allowed to proceed with the interview and will have to reschedule via https://www.ustraveldocs.com.

Consular staff cannot make this correction for you — the applicant has to fix it themselves by using the correct DS-160 confirmation number.

“It’s important for applicants to ensure that the DS-160 confirmation number matches the one used to schedule their appointment,” Singh added. “If discrepancies are found, applicants will need to reschedule their appointments using the correct DS-160 barcode number, as consular sections cannot modify or update these numbers on behalf of applicants.”

Why the changes were introduced

— Prevents appointment hoarding by requiring a completed form before booking — Reduces processing delays by giving consular officers complete application data

— Improves accuracy by cutting down on last-minute errors

— Ensures only serious applicants get access to interview slots

Steps to apply under the new system

1. Go to the Consular Electronic Application Centre (CEAC) website

2. Complete the DS-160 form and submit it

3. Save the DS-160 confirmation page with barcode

4. Log in to the US visa appointment system using the same barcode

5. Choose your interview date and pay the visa fee

6. Print the confirmation pages and prepare your documents for the interview

Who should be extra cautious

— Anyone who previously booked an appointment without completing the DS-160

— Those applying for expedited or emergency appointments

— Applicants submitting group or family visa requests

Wait times may still vary

Even with these changes, wait times can fluctuate.

“Regarding visa processing times, while these procedural changes are intended to streamline the process, actual wait times can still vary based on workload and staffing at individual US embassies or consulates,” Singh said.

Applicants can check current wait times through the US Department of State’s official site.

Changes to the US visa renewal process

Back in February, the US also made changes to the visa renewal procedure.

During the pandemic, applicants were allowed to renew visas using the dropbox system as long as their previous visa had expired within 48 months. That’s now been cut down to 12 months.

According to The National Law Review, this change is expected to delay processing and affect travellers holding non-immigrant visas such as:

H-1B: For skilled professionals in specialised fields

F-1: For students pursuing academic programmes in the US

B1/B2: For business or tourism visits (short term)

L-1: For employees transferring within the same multinational company

O-1: For individuals with recognised expertise in fields like science, art, or athletics

Those who no longer qualify for the dropbox option must attend an in-person interview. This is expected to cause:

Increased demand for in-person visa appointments

Longer wait times in busy cities

Possible delays for business and academic travel

“The policy shift in the US visa renewal process for students (F-1) represents a significant adjustment, particularly for applicants in India,” said Siddharth Iyer, chief operating officer at OneStep Global. “With the eligibility for interview waivers now reduced to 12 months from the previous 48 months, some students and workers may experience longer wait times and additional steps when renewing their visas.”