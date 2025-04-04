Bollywood filmmaker Subhash Ghai sells 2 flats in Mumbai for Rs 11.6 cr

Bollywood filmmaker Subhash Ghai has recently sold two residential apartments located in Splender Complex Co-op Housing Society Ltd., Jogeshwari, Mumbai, for a total consideration of Rs 11.61 crore, according to property documents reviewed by Square Yards.
The properties were registered under the legal name Mukta Tele Arts Private Limited, according to property registration documents on the website of Inspector General of Registration (IGR). Both transactions were registered in March 2025.
As per the IGR property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, Ghai has sold two apartments in recent transactions. In one transaction, Subhash Ghai sold an apartment for Rs. 5.80 crore, with a carpet area of 889 sq. ft (82.59 sq. m) and a built-up area of 99.14 sq. m (1,067 sq. ft). The transaction attracted a stamp duty of Rs 34.83 lakh and a registration fee of Rs. 30,000.
In another transaction, Ghai sold another apartment within the same complex, on the same floor, for an identical price of Rs 5.80 crore, with a matching carpet area of 889 sq. ft (82.59 sq. m) and a built-up area of 99.14 sq. m (1,067 sq. ft), also attracting a stamp duty of Rs 34.83 lakh along with a registration fee of Rs. 30,000.
Jogeshwari, located in the western suburbs of Mumbai, is a popular locality offering excellent connectivity to the city's major commercial and entertainment hubs. It is well-connected through the Western Express Highway, Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR), and multiple railway stations. The residential project is part of the Splender Complex Co-op Housing Society Ltd, developed by Oberoi Realty.
In January 2025, Subhash Ghai and his wife Mukta Ghai sold an apartment in Mumbai's Andheri for Rs 12.85 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com. Documents showed that the apartment is on the 14th floor of a building named Rustomjee Elita in the Andheri West area of Mumbai. The director had purchased the apartment for Rs 8.72 crore in August 2016, as per the earlier documents accessed by Zapkey.com. In February 2025, Ghai along with his wife bought an apartment in Bandra West, Mumbai, for Rs 24 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards on the website of Inspector General of Registration (IGR) https://igrmaharashtra.gov.in. The transaction was registered in February 2025.
The property bought by Ghai along with his wife is located in 81 Aureate, a project by MJ Shah Group, spread across 4.48 acres and featuring 4 BHK apartments. As per the IGR property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, the apartment has a carpet area of 4,364 sq. ft. (405.42 sq. m.) and a built-up area of 486.69 sq. m. (~5,239 sq. ft.). It also includes three car parking spaces. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs 1.44 crore and registration charges of Rs 30,000.
In January 2025, actress Sonakshi Sinha sold her apartment in the same project for Rs 22.5 crore, noted Square Yards. As per the registration documents, the actress brought this apartment in March 2020 for around Rs 14 crore and sold it in January this year for Rs 22.50 crore. With this, Sinha earned a profit of around 61 per cent after the deal was finalised. According to the IGR documents reviewed by Square Yards, the apartment features a carpet area of 391.2 sq. m. (approximately 4,211 sq. ft.) and a built-up area of 430.32 sq. m. (around 4,632 sq. ft.), along with three designated parking spaces. The transaction involved a stamp duty of Rs 1.35 crore and registration fees of Rs 30,000. Notably, Sinha owns one more apartment in 81 Aureate, as per IGR property registration records.