Bollywood filmmaker Subhash Ghai sells 2 flats in Mumbai for Rs 11.6 cr

Bollywood filmmaker Subhash Ghai has recently sold two residential apartments located in Splender Complex Co-op Housing Society Ltd., Jogeshwari, Mumbai, for a total consideration of Rs 11.61 crore, according to property documents reviewed by Square Yards.

The properties were registered under the legal name Mukta Tele Arts Private Limited, according to property registration documents on the website of Inspector General of Registration (IGR). Both transactions were registered in March 2025.

As per the IGR property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, Ghai has sold two apartments in recent transactions. In one transaction, Subhash Ghai sold an apartment for Rs. 5.80 crore, with a carpet area of 889 sq. ft (82.59 sq. m) and a built-up area of 99.14 sq. m (1,067 sq. ft). The transaction attracted a stamp duty of Rs 34.83 lakh and a registration fee of Rs. 30,000.

In another transaction, Ghai sold another apartment within the same complex, on the same floor, for an identical price of Rs 5.80 crore, with a matching carpet area of 889 sq. ft (82.59 sq. m) and a built-up area of 99.14 sq. m (1,067 sq. ft), also attracting a stamp duty of Rs 34.83 lakh along with a registration fee of Rs. 30,000.

Jogeshwari, located in the western suburbs of Mumbai, is a popular locality offering excellent connectivity to the city's major commercial and entertainment hubs. It is well-connected through the Western Express Highway, Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR), and multiple railway stations. The residential project is part of the Splender Complex Co-op Housing Society Ltd, developed by Oberoi Realty.

In January 2025, Subhash Ghai and his wife Mukta Ghai sold an apartment in Mumbai's Andheri for Rs 12.85 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com. Documents showed that the apartment is on the 14th floor of a building named Rustomjee Elita in the Andheri West area of Mumbai. The director had purchased the apartment for Rs 8.72 crore in August 2016, as per the earlier documents accessed by Zapkey.com. In February 2025, Ghai along with his wife bought an apartment in Bandra West, Mumbai, for Rs 24 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards on the website of Inspector General of Registration (IGR) https://igrmaharashtra.gov.in. The transaction was registered in February 2025.